Kjersti Flaa claims fans "should give Hugh Jackman a little slack" amid reports of actor facing criticism for allegedly cheating on estranged wife

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa addressed the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Hugh Jackman’s personal life during the May 1, 2025 episode of her podcast Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa. Amid reports that the Australian actor had allegedly cheated on his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Flaa urged fans to be more compassionate.

Ad

“I said in another episode that we should give Hugh Jackman a little slack,” Flaa remarked.

According to Us Weekly’s February 19, 2025 report, an insider revealed that Hugh Jackman was romantically involved with actress Sutton Foster. They were reportedly “madly in love” and enjoying their time together, though they were “not officially living together.”

In her podcast video, Kjersti Flaa explained that Hugh Jackman got "a lot of backlash" for his new relationship with Sutton Foster. She further added that both Foster and Jackman were "struggling because of all the backlash" and it was "hard for them to be out in the public eye."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The backlash, as the podcaster elaborated, followed an alleged criticism against Jackman for cheating on his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, before his divorce.

"He’s been accused of cheating on his wife Deborah Lee Furness… that Sutton and him met before their divorce was final or before they, uh, left each other and people are not taking that easy on that," Kjersti Flaa said.

Ad

Although Flaa did not comment on their relationship directly, she pushed back on the idea that Jackman's relationship with Foster was age-inappropriate or scandalous. She added that it was not like Foster was "someone so much younger" than Jackman. Notably, the actress is 50-years-old and Jackman is 56.

Flaa also put Jackman’s situation into a broader perspective, stating:

"And sometimes in life, after you’ve been married for like—I think they were married for like 28 years. It’s okay. It happens to 50% of couples."

Ad

Kjersti Flaa states Hugh Jackman’s romantic partner Sutton Foster maintains “distance” from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, says it' “wise” of her

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned podcast video, journalist Kjersti Flaa referenced a Daily Mail article published on April 29, 2025, which reported that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended Hugh Jackman’s Broadway play. The couple was seen backstage with Jackman, and Reynolds and Jackman shared a warm embrace, publicly showcasing their close friendship.

Ad

Despite the strong bond between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Flaa suggested that it would be in Sutton Foster's best interest to avoid public appearances with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

"Okay. I think also if I were Sutton Foster, I would not want to be seen in public with Ryan and Blake. And as we know, they’re (Jackman and Reynolds) so close," Flaa said.

Ad

Flaa further added that although it was probable that Foster had already met Reynolds and Lively through Jackman, there was no public sighting or report indicating that all four had interacted together.

"And she’s not coming with him as his date or plus one anywhere. So, I think Sutton wants to just keep her distance, which is so understandable," Flaa added.

Ad

As per the April 22 Daily Mail report, Bryan Freedman, Justin Baldoni’s attorney, told TMZ on April 5 that anyone associated with Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds, related to the filming and production of It Ends With Us movie, could be subpoenaed as part of the ongoing lawsuit.

The article also revealed that Hugh Jackman was expected to be subpoenaed in the Lively vs. Baldoni case due to his alleged knowledge of a Marvel character named 'Nicepool,' which was reportedly a parody of Justin Baldoni.

Ad

Taking this legal context into consideration, Kjersti Flaa noted that Sutton Foster was not a household name on the level of Hugh Jackman or Blake Lively. Flaa added that nevertheless, Foster remained a recognizable public figure, and therefore her association with the couple could lead her to get involved in the legal battle.

"So, I think for her it is wise not to be seen out, especially with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively," Flaa concluded.

Currently, Kjersti Flaa posts regular updates on the ongoing Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal battle on her podcast channel Flaawsome Talks with Kjersti Flaa. Hugh Jackman, on the other hand, is busy with his Broadway play S*xual Misconduct of the Middle Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More