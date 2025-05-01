"Makes Disney look like a bully": Kjersti Flaa reacts as Bryan Freedman subpoenas Marvel for Ryan Reynolds' alleged "mocking" of Justin Baldoni 

Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to Marvel being subpoenaed for Ryan Reynolds' alleged "mocking" of Justin Baldoni. The director of It Ends With Us filed a lawsuit against Ryan Reynolds and accused Reynolds of mocking him by portraying the Nicepool character in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Times Now, on January 7, 2025, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, subpoenaed Marvel and Disney, demanding they release all documents they had that allegedly proved Ryan Reynolds used the character to mock Baldoni.

On April 30, 2025, journalist Kjersti Flaa took to her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, to discuss Marvel's attempt at quashing the subpoena. She stated:

"If he [Bryan Freedman] can prove in any documents that they had that, in their knowledge, they knew that Ryan Reynolds was mocking Justin Baldoni, basing the Nicepool character on him, that makes Disney look like a bully and Marvel look like a bully, and they definitely don't want that. So they're trying everything in their power to avoid being subpoenaed."

More about Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and Ryan Reynolds of defamation and extortion.

Baldoni's legal team zeroed in on Nicepoool, a character that allegedly bore a resemblance to Baldoni and took a jab at him. According to CBR, in court filings, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, asserted that the character's very existence insinuates malice.

He also stated that if Blake Lively's claims were true, she and Ryan Reynolds would have gone through proper channels rather than mocking Baldoni in a superhero film.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere - Image via Getty

On April 25, 2025, Marvel filed a motion to quash the subpoena against them, stating that Baldoni's claims were "irrelevant". According to Deadline, the company addressed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman requesting a full quashing of the subpoena or, at minimum, a protective order to shield sensitive materials.

"The requested documents are particularly sensitive because they relate to the development of a character in an ongoing movie franchise. Marvel has built the success of the MCU in large part by interconnecting storylines, plots, and characters across its titles, including ‘crossover’ events and sequels. "

It continued:

"Whether and how such elements will appear in upcoming, unreleased projects is the subject of much public interest, and this information is closely guarded by Marvel.”

Cannes Lions 2019 : Day Two - Image via Getty

However, Baldoni's legal team opposed Marvel's request to be exempted from the subpoena. They stated:

“The Wayfarer Parties have proposed, in good faith and to avoid any undue burden upon Marvel, to narrow the Subpoena to documents concerning Reynolds’ participation in the development of Nicepool and communications concerning Baldoni."

They continued:

"Marvel will not be prejudiced if the Court declines to stay compliance with the Subpoena because the film has already been released, and any non-public documents can be marked ‘confidential’ pursuant to the Protective Order.”

As per ABC News, the Lively-Baldoni trial is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2026.

