Why did Justin Baldoni's attorney send a subpoena to Marvel? Zack Peter reacts as Marvel requests judge to quash their demands

On April 25, 2025, Marvel Studios filed a motion to quash a subpoena issued by Wayfarer Studios, the production company co-founded by It Ends With Us actor Justin Baldoni.

According to a formal letter from Marvel Studios, filed on April 25, 2025, the subpoena sent by the Wayfarer Parties concerns documents related to how Marvel created and developed the character Nicepool in the film Deadpool & Wolverine, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds. The Wayfarer Parties also "made brief reference to Nicepool in their First Amended Complaint."

The formal letter also noted that the Wayfarer Parties alleged that Nicepool is made to "mock" and "bully" Justin Baldoni. They also claimed that the character in Deadpool & Wolverine is portrayed as a "vicious caricature" of Baldoni, adding, "the scenes with Nicepool were intended to be a transparent and mocking portrayal of Raynolds' warped perception of Baldoni."

On April 26, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter took to X to share his thoughts on Marvel's requests for the judge to "quash" Wayfarer Studios' subpoena.

"Marvel asks the judge to leave them out of the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal drama, after Freedman sends them a subpoena! Let the games begin," Peter captioned the post.

In the post, Zack Peter shared the formal letter from Marvel Studios to United States District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman.

Marvel Studios' response to a subpoena from Wayfarer Studios

On April 25, 2025, Marvel Entertainment LLC filed a letter motion asking the United States District Court judge to "quash" the subpoena that Wayfarer Parties sent to them. They also urged the court to issue a legal order that protects Marvel's confidential documents from any "party or other nonparty in this action."

Further, they requested that the court "stay the return date of the subpoena" until the judge decides Ryan Reynolds' motion to dismiss.

Upon receiving a request from the Wayfarer Parties to disclose the documents to them, Marvel Entertainment LLC stated that the requested documents are "proprietary" and "highly confidential", adding, "their disclosure is likely to substantially harm Marvel."

The formal letter further noted:

"Furthermore, the documents are irrelevant to the claims in this case. The disclosure of these documents would be improper and inconsistent with the Federal Rules."

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman may be subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively legal feud— Reports

On April 22, 2025, a source told The Daily Mail that the pop star Taylor Swift and actor Hugh Jackman will most "definitely be served this week," adding "it could happen anytime."

For the unversed, on December 20, 2024, the Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, film producer Jamie Heath, Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sadwitz.

The lawsuit was filed for "alleged misconduct" on the set. It also accused Justin Baldoni of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her to destroy her reputation online, as reported by People Magazine.

On January 16, 2025, in response to Lively's lawsuit, the Jane the Virgin actor filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for alleged civil extortion and defamation.

The Bad Blood singer's name entered the legal lawsuit as Justin Baldoni claimed in his suit that Lively, along with Reynolds and Swift, forced him to rewrite the narrative of the controversial rooftop scene in the film It Ends With Us.

Baldoni also claimed that Lively compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi and referred to Reynolds and Swift as her "dragons". This move allegedly pressured Baldoni to change the scene to align with Lively's vision, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

According to Page Six, Baldoni sent Lively a "late-night" voice text in which he apologized for their disagreement over the rooftop scene.

In the lawsuit, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, argued that the former allegedly “felt obliged to text Lively to say that he had liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him," as reported by Page Six.

“The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.” Bryan Freedman continued.

The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

