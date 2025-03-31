What role does Inez play in Deadpool & Wolverine? Zack Peter slams Ryan Reynolds for allegedly making his daughter say an "uncomfortable" joke

American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter joined the wave of ongoing criticism calling out Ryan Reynolds for allegedly making his daughter say an "uncomfortable" joke in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine.

He addressed Ryan Reynolds's actions in an X post made on March 29, 2025.

"I can’t believe Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively made their daughter SAY THIS while trolling Justin Baldoni in Deadpool," Zack Peter captioned the post.

While much of the criticism has centered around Ryan Reynolds's actions for having his daughter say a se*xually inappropriate joke, Peter brings a larger perspective to the conversation by bringing "It Ends With Us" star Justin Baldoni into the picture.

Zack Peter called out the couple for involving their whole family in trolling Justin Baldoni. He supported his claims by connecting the scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"I don't like talking about celebrity kids, but the way Blake and Ryan used their kids in this bit caught my attention," Peter said.

Peter continued,

"In the scene, Nicepool, who is allegedly claimed to be similar to Justin Baldoni gets executed by Ladypool, played by Blake Lively. This happens right in front of a flower shop, which oddly echoes ‘Lily Bloom,’ played by Lively in 'It Ends With Us’.

Nice Pool, a variant of Deadpool, has been speculated to be a parody of Justin Baldoni, due to the character's appearance, dialogue, and scenes related to the ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Inez, who plays Kidpool, the younger version of Deadpool, was seven when she delivered this line:

“Hey when I want your opinion, I’ll take Wolverine’s d*** out of your mouth.”

"You are making your 7-year-old say that repeatedly" -Peter's takes on Ryan Reynolds's actions

Ryan Renolds and Blake Lively at SNL50: The Anniversary Special - Source: Getty

Additionally in the scene, Inez is completely covered with a Deadpool mask, hoodie, and red trousers, to which Zack Peter commented:

"You could've used a voice-over or a different actor; you don't even see their faces," he said.

Peter understands why she was uncomfortable making that joke. “Understandably so, she’s just 7 years old, right?” Peter exclaims.

Ryan Reynolds, while recording a commentary track for the film alongside director Shawn Levy, revealed that his daughter, who was seven at the time, did not want to say those lines. However, when he started looking for other people for the role, she agreed to do it.

“I am a father of the year over here for allowing her to say such language, which, to her credit, she really didn’t want to say,” Ryan Renolds said.

He continued,

“And then she came back later and said: ‘I want to say it now,’ when I started looking at other people to play it,” Reynolds added.

During the Marvel panel to promote the movie, the Deadpool star remarked,

“This film is probably the one thing that will traumatize my kids the most.”

“Interesting choice of words, " says Peter, since Ryan Reynolds is reportedly blaming Justin Baldoni for traumatizing his family, especially his wife and children.

Since the lawsuit between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is currently receiving significant attention, any new reports about those involved are being connected to it in some way. However, the true intentions behind this scene and its impact on their child remain unclear, as does any connection to Justin Baldoni.

