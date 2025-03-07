5 things you probably didn’t know about Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni is best known as Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin, but he is also a director, producer, and author. His work explores themes of vulnerability and identity.

Baldoni directed Five Feet Apart and Clouds, focusing on emotional storytelling and human connection. His projects and public talks also challenge societal norms on masculinity and relationships.

While his work in film and television has received a great deal of attention, other aspects of his life that reveal a distinct side of him are less well-known.

5 facts about Justin Baldoni

1) He earned a college scholarship through sports

At the 30th Annual Scleroderma Benefit (Image via Getty)

Before diving into the acting industry, Justin Baldoni was active in sports. He received partial track and soccer scholarships to California State University, Long Beach, for his athletic performance. His speed and stamina earned him a place on the school's track team, but he later dropped out of college.

In his April 2021 Men's Health memoir, Justin Baldoni mentioned how he prioritizes health and exercise because physical health is linked to mental resiliency. Despite his busy schedule, he exercises to manage stress and maintain discipline. His exercise philosophy goes beyond aesthetics to promote emotional and mental clarity.

2) He is a director and producer

At the Cannes Lions 2019: Day Two (Image via Getty)

Justin Baldoni is also a director and producer. His documentary series, My Last Days, talks about the stories of people who are coping with terminal illnesses. This series highlights the personal journeys and difficulties that these individuals have faced. Through the use of their personal narratives, Baldoni established a platform that provides a presentation of their viewpoints and life experiences that go beyond the diagnosis.

He also directed and produced Five Feet Apart (2019), a romantic drama about two teens with cystic fibrosis, and Clouds (2020), a biographical film based on the true story of musician Zach Sobiech. Baldoni also co-founded Wayfarer Studios, a production company focused on telling meaningful and socially conscious stories.

3) He advocates for redefining masculinity

Justin Baldoni has been a vocal advocate for challenging traditional ideas of masculinity. In his TED Talk, he discussed a pivotal moment in his career when he recognized a connection between Rafael Solano's journey through Jane the Virgin and his own personal development as a man.

Amid this ordeal, he wrestled with issues of masculinity, equality, and societal expectations. He came clean about how the character "cracked him open," making him reflect on how societal expectations of men serve to stifle his feelings.

Baldoni has expanded his work beyond acting by contributing to conversations about the definition of "man enough." His 2018 TED Talk, Why I'm Done Trying to Be 'Man Enough,' urged men to see showing vulnerability as an asset, not a liability, and it quickly went viral.

"Your strength, your bravery, your toughness: Are you brave enough to be vulnerable? Are you strong enough to be sensitive? Are you confident enough to listen to the women in your life?"

His podcast, The Man Enough, delves further into these topics and more, covering parenting, privilege, mental health, and relationships, in addition to his books, Boys Will Be Human and Man Enough.

4) He worked as a DJ

At the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards (Image via Getty)

Before gaining recognition as an actor and director, Justin Baldoni worked at a radio station, developing his skills in communication and audience engagement. While still in high school, he was a disc jockey at Medford, Oregon's KISS FM, where he gained experience as an emcee and learned to think on his feet.

He began his career in the entertainment industry as a radio DJ, where he gained experience in audience engagement, storytelling, and working under pressure. The skills he developed in this role were later utilized in acting, directing, and media production. His high school job provided an early introduction to the industry.

5) He is a New York Times bestselling author

Justin Baldoni is also a New York Times bestselling author. His books, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity and Boys Will Be Human, address critical issues of gender stereotypes, vulnerability, and self-acceptance. Man Enough became a bestseller due to its candid and thought-provoking examination of what it means to be a guy in today's environment.

Baldoni empowers guys to accept their full, authentic selves by sharing personal tales and cultural insights. Boys Will Be Human continues its mission by addressing directly to young boys and providing advice on emotions, identity, and confidence.

Justin Baldoni recently starred in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book It Ends With Us opposite Blake Lively.

