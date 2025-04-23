"Oh yes, it's her bestie" - Zack Peter reacts to reports of Taylor Swift's impending deposition in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal saga

On April 23, 2025, American comedian Zack Peter shared his insights on reports of Taylor Swift’s impending deposition in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal feud.

For the unversed, the legal battle between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni became public in December 2024. The Gossip Girl alum filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, film producer Jamey Heath, and other people related to the film for s*xual assault and plotting a smear campaign to destroy her online presence.

The feud escalated when Justin Baldoni, in return, filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Lively’s husband) for civil extortion and defamation.

Pop star Taylor Swift’s name entered the lawsuit as Justin Baldoni claimed that Lively, along with Swift and Reynolds, had pressured him to change the now-infamous rooftop scene in the movie It Ends With US.

Zack Peter posted on X to share his insights on exclusive news from the Daily Mail. On April 22, 2025, a source told the Daily Mail that pop star Taylor Swift and actor Hugh Jackman will most “definitely be served this week” in court, and they added that “it could happen anytime.”

Zack Peter pointed to Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, suggesting that this news likely made him “feel pretty confident that things are going to be moving forward.” Peter further turned his attention to the forthcoming events in the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal saga, commenting:

“And now it seems like depositions are coming next. And look who’s at the top of the list. Oh yes, it’s her bestie, Miss Taylor Swiftie.”

The “super shady” lawsuit Blake Lively filed against Justin Baldoni

On December 21, 2024, after Blake Lively filed the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and others, The New York Times published an article titled ‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

The article contained screenshots of text messages between Justin Baldoni and Jennifer Abel, his public relations head at Wayfarer Studio. The messages revealed how they recruited crisis management expert Melissa Nathan to “bury” Lively, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

In return, Justin Baldoni filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that the messages were “cherry-picked” and taken out of context.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in Jersey City - January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

An unexpected twist occurred in the ongoing legal feud between Lively and Baldoni. As reported by the Daily Mail, the It Ends With Us actress had already filed a “super shady” lawsuit on September 27, 2024, weeks before the feud became public.

The lawsuit filed under her company, Vanzan Inc., aimed to subpoena text messages from Baldoni’s ex-publicist, Stephanie Jones, and her company, Joneswork.

The subpoena demanded all communication involving Baldoni, Lively, and Reynolds. The lawsuit was quietly withdrawn on December 19, a few days before Lively publicly filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on December 20, 2024. Legal experts called this move “super shady” while talking to the Daily Mail.

Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, also criticized this action in a statement to Page Six, noting:

“Ms. Lively’s and Mr. Reynolds’ company Vanzan had nothing to do with this case and they knew it, this sham lawsuit was designed to obtain subpoena power without oversight or scrutiny, and in doing so denied my clients the ability to contest the propriety, nature, and scope of the subpoena.”

Bryan Freedman continued:

“There is nothing normal about this. Officers of the court have a duty of candor to the court and an obligation not to file fictitious lawsuits that have no basis in fact or law. … This was done in bad faith and constitutes a flagrant abuse of process.”

Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, defended their actions in a statement to Deadline, mentioning:

“There is nothing untoward here — just conscientious and thorough investigation.”

They argued that Blake Lively’s legal team acted upon “reliable information” and used “entirely lawful and appropriate” means to discover that the “Wayfarer parties” had a plan to “destroy” Blake’s reputation. They further noted:

“We have absolutely nothing to hide – Ms. Lively voluntarily disclosed the subpoena in her first filing knowing that it would ultimately be produced to the Wayfarer Parties in discovery, and that is precisely what will happen as Ms. Lively’s claims move forward in the proper litigation process.”

The trial for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal dispute is scheduled for March 26, 2026.

