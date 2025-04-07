"Maybe she's sorry that she called her her dragon" — Kjersti Flaa addresses reports of Blake Lively's renewed friendship with Taylor Swift

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently shared her insights on reports of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's renewed friendship, following the emergence of Taylor's name in the ongoing feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

In an April 6 episode of Flaawsome Talk, Kjersti Flaa commented on the actress allegedly apologizing to Taylor Swift for mentioning her name in the It Ends With Us controversy and how the two are reportedly back in touch.

As reported by Daily Mail on April 5, 2025, a source told News Nation:

"[Swift and Lively] have worked everything out. Blake apologized and they are talking again".

Kjersti Flaa expressed skepticism about Blake Lively's apology, noting that Blake isn't known for readily apologizing to people. She also pointed out that there is no evidence, including pictures, to prove their reunion.

In the commentary video, Flaa humorously referenced an alleged text exchange between Lively and Baldoni, in which Lively reportedly compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi while referring to Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift as her "dragons." Flaa suggested that Blake may have apologized to Swift for calling her "her dragon."

"I don't know how they made that happen, because it's still obvious that Taylor Swift's needs will be deposed by Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in this lawsuit. I don't know what Blake has said to her, maybe she's sorry that she called her her dragon. There are no new pictures of them together, nothing proves that this is actually true," Kjersti said.

Flaa continued, commenting on Blake's reliance on her friendship with Taylor Swift:

"But I can totally see that it's in Blake Lively's interest to still have Taylor Swift on her side. I think it's going to be a long time before we see the two of them together, and who wants to risk that?"

"Blake totally took advantage of that friendship" — Kjersti Flaa's take on Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's bond

In her commentary video, Flaa quoted more details from the Daily Mail, citing another insider who claimed:

"Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name-drops her for personal gains after Blake-gate".

Flaa once again expressed disbelief at this statement, noting that Taylor must have learned early in her career that people might exploit her friendships for personal gain. She further speculated that "Blake totally took advantage of that friendship."

Kjersti Flaa talking about Blake Lively on her YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/@Kjersti Flaa )

She continued to build on her suspicions about Lively, drawing attention to Baldoni's counter-lawsuit filing. In the filing, Baldoni claimed he was pressured by Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds (Blake's husband) to change the now-infamous rooftop scene in the movie It Ends With Us.

According to Baldoni's statement, Lively compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi and referred to Swift and Ryan as her "dragons," which allegedly pressured him into making the changes she wanted to the rooftop scene.

"Taylor has a big part in this and she's not going to get away with just being friends with Blake again, she will get deposed by Bryan Freedman, that's for sure," Flaa added.

A source told Us Weekly that the 35-year-old pop star "wasn't happy with being brought into the legal mess."

Despite the ongoing speculations, Taylor Swift has remained silent about her involvement in the rift between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The It Ends With Us controversy became public in December 2024, when Lively filed a lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath for s*xual harassment and other claims. The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

