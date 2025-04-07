"It's a smoking gun" — Kjersti Flaa dissects crucial video that will "absolutely be used by Justin Baldoni's legal team" against Blake Lively

Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa discussed several aspects of the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in the episode of her Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast. In the April 6, 2025, episode, she dissected a resurfaced video that she believed would “absolutely be used" by the "legal team" of Justin Baldoni as proof against Lively's accusations.

"It’s a significant piece of evidence that caught everyone off guard. It’s a smoking gun...Blake admitted to grabbing a co-star’s crotch as improvisation and Paul confirmed that it was an unscripted addition," Flaa said.

As reported by Page Six on April 2, 2025, the video in question began circulating online on March 30 via Elsrich TV on X. It features audio commentary from the Blu-ray release of A Simple Favor, where Blake Lively, director Paul Feig, and co-star Anna Kendrick revisit scenes from the film.

During the commentary, Lively seemingly admitted to inappropriately touching her co-star, Henry Golding, during a scene. She revealed that it was her idea since the action was not included in the script, and she improvised it. Although the action was "awkward" for her, she did it for her character.

"That’s always awkward when you’re, like, ‘Hey, hi, nice to meet you. Can I grab your nuts really hard? It’s not ’cause I want to, ’cause I feel like she [my character] would," Blake Lively said in the video.

In the video, Director Paul Feig endorsed the improvisation in his commentary:

"This is one of my favorite additions that you came up with...Anyway, you really went for it, too," Feig said

Kjersti Flaa discusses how the resurfaced video is vital evidence for Justin Baldoni against Blake Lively

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

In the latest episode of her Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast, journalist Kjersti Flaa delved into the significance of a resurfaced video that could become central in the ongoing lawsuit between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Citing an exclusive report published by Daily Mail on April 6, 2025, Flaa noted that a source close to Baldoni stated that the footage might be a “smoking gun” in the case. According to the report, Baldoni's legal team would use the video footage as part of their defense.

Flaa pointed out that in the now-viral video, Blake Lively openly "admitted" to grabbing co-star Henry Golding’s crotch. According to her, this detail is both incriminating and ironic, given the context of Lively’s current accusations against Justin Baldoni.

"The video captures Blake doing exactly what she’s now accusing Justin of—except worse," Flaa remarked.

She went on to explain how, in the commentary accompanying the footage, Blake Lively's actions were brushed off as a joke, with the director endorsing her improvisation. Flaa then pointed out that if the roles were reversed, or if Justin Baldoni had something similar, the consequences would have been much more severe.

"If Justin had grabbed Blake’s crotch or her breast without her consent, she likely would have pursued criminal charges for assault," the journalist explained.

She further emphasized the role of online communities who helped in surfacing such incidents, which would in the future aid Justin Baldoni and his legal team.

"This is like the third or fourth time that something like this happened that the internet out there find all these stuff and it gets picked up by the legal team of Justin Baldoni so this is like pretty amazing", she added

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a legal dispute since late 2024. Lively filed a lawsuit on December 31, 2024, accusing Baldoni of retaliation after she reported s*xual harassment and workplace safety concerns. Subsequently, Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband, and her publicist, alleging defamation.

According to Forbes, the next trial for their lawsuit stemming from their time filming It Ends With Us is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

