"Imagine she tried to grab Justin Baldoni": Zack Peter reacts to Blake Lively allegedly improvising to “grab” co-star’s privates in A Simple Favor

Recently resurfaced behind-the-scenes footage from the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor, wherein Blake Lively allegedly improvised a raunchy moment with co-star Henry Golding, has the internet in shambles.

Commentators like Zack Peter have also weighed in on the clip, which has sparked conversations about consent and on-set behavior.

In light of Blake Lively's s*xual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and star Justin Baldoni, Peter reacted to the resurfaced clip and questioned how the move would have been perceived if Lively had done it to Baldoni.

"Imagine she tried to grab Justin Baldoni by the b*lls, figuratively, on the set of It Ends With Us."

On March 29, X user @ElsrichTV shared a video clip from the Blu-ray commentary of A Simple Favor. The clip shows a scene from the movie in which Blake Lively's character Emily walks into a room and grabs Henry Golding's character Sean's private parts.

In the clip, director Paul Feig can also be heard laughing in the background with Lively about how this scene was improvised, stating that this was "one of (his) favourite additions that (she) came up with." Blake then chimes in, saying that she added this scene because she felt her character would do something like that.

Zack Peter's take on Blake Lively's behavior

Zack Peter took to his podcast No Filter on April 3 to address Blake Lively's behavior in the resurfaced clip. Peter suggested that Lively's actions are hypocritical, considering the claims she has made against Justin Baldoni regarding alleged inappropriate improvisations made by him on the sets of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni has sued Lively for defamation after she accused him of inappropriate on-set behavior. Meanwhile, Peter questioned whether Lively’s own on-set behavior would undermine her allegations, given the resurfaced footage.

"If you hear Blake Lively's arguments, she very much is clear that on the set of It Ends With Us, a lot of the kissing—not the grabbing, right, let's be clear, Justin Baldoni never grabbed her in any inappropriate way—but she was specific to the kissing and how the kissing was improvised."

Justin Baldoni (Image via Getty)

The resurfaced video prompted Lively's representative to give a statement to TMZ on April 2, which Peter goes on to read.

"Blake collaborated and reached agreement with the director and her co-star before filming the scene... and that is what Mr. Baldoni did not do... Mr. Baldoni, on the other hand... decided on his own without asking first that it was okay for him to bite and suck on Blake's lower lip, again without advance notice or asking for consent..," the statement read.

Peter then expressed his disdain for this statement, commenting that he "didn't realize you had to ask for consent before kissing somebody in a kissing scene."

More about Blake Lively's and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

According to Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, Blake Lively’s allegations have damaged Baldoni’s career and reputation. Meanwhile, pointing to alleged misconduct during production, Lively’s legal team has maintained her allegations are valid.

Blake Lively (image via Getty)

On March 31, a docuseries titled In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni, highlighting the details of the upcoming trial, premiered on Max. In the same, attorney Dina Doll stated her opinion that Lively has a "stronger case" since Baldoni's claims don't seem to refute her allegations of s*xual harrasment.

Lively's co-stars' recent reactions

During a March 7 film festival premiere of the movie sequel Another Simple Favor, Anna Kendrick was asked what it was like to work again with co-star Blake Lively. The Pitch Perfect star replied curtly, saying, "Oh, you know..."

Meanwhile, Melanie King, a social media personality, posted on X on April 1 that Lively's Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-star America Ferrera allegedly deleted a previous social media post defending Blake. King interpreted this action as Ferrera trying to distance herself from the scandal.

Another Simple Favor premiered in theatres on March 7, 2025.

