What is the principle of agency? Zack Peter claims Ryan Reynolds is under Blake Lively's "principle" as per Justin Baldoni’s latest claims

American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter recently shared his thoughts on Justin Baldoni's latest claims regarding Blake Lively's motion to "dismiss the lawsuit". In a response submitted by Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, on April 3, 2025, the argument is based on the Principle of Agency.

The principle of agency is a legal framework where one party (the agent) acts on behalf of another party (the principle). Zack Peter commented that in Blake's case, her publicist Leslie Sloan and husband Ryan Reynolds are an agency under her principle.

In a recent X post, Zack Peter explained how Ryan Reynolds is allegedly under Blake Lively's "principal" despite not being her employee. Zack argued that Ryan has always represented Blake and has consistently acted on her behalf.

"At the January 4th all-hands meeting with the Sony and Wayfair execs, Lively claims that Reynolds was there because he was acting as her representative. Additionally, Ryan Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort, was hired to handle the marketing for It Ends With Us. Since they were contracted and paid by Wayfair, essentially making Ryan Reynolds her representative", Zack Peter said.

Zack Peter added:

"And because they made defamatory statements about Justin Baldoni, they are under Blake's principle".

Justin Baldoni addresses Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' attempt to have his lawsuit dismissed.

Justin Baldoni in New York City - August 06, 2024 (Image via Getty)

The 37-year-old American actress filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and producer Hamey Heath for se*xual harassment and also defaming her reputation online through a campaign in December 2024.

In response, on January 16, 2025, Baldoni denied all the allegations and filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and false accusations of harassment.

On March 20, Blake's lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, attempted to dismiss Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit. They asked for the termination of the case under California law(Section 47.1). This law protects individuals who talk about se*xual harassment from being sued.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed that Lively allegedly made up the s*xual harassment allegations or "fabricated" harmless interaction into harassment as part of a "concerted" and "malicious" effort.

In a statement, Freedman said that for Lively to be protected by California law (Section 47.1), the court would have to decide if Lively "acted alone and without malice and that she had a reasonable basis for her claims."

He further states that Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni is an attempt to avoid accountability. Baldoni's complaint specifically mentions details of Lively trying to "extort and manipulate him" and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, which is Baldoni's production company. People reported:

"Ms. Lively and her circle of Hollywood elites cannot prevent my clients from exercising the constitutional right to petition the court to clear their names from her false and harmful claims," Freedman told PEOPLE.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, submitted the response against Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's attempt to dismiss his lawsuit in a New York federal court on April 3, 2025. The legal feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively became public in December 2025. Despite the legal battle, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

