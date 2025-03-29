"I'm sorry, when has she EVER been trustworthy?" — Zack Peter comments on Garcelle Beauvais leaving RHOBH after 5 seasons

American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter recently shared his take on Garcelle Beauvais leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) after five seasons. He expressed his thoughts in a video on X on March 26, 2025.

"So Garcelle quits RHOBH because she 'can't trust' these women — I'm sorry, when has she EVER been trustworthy?" Zack Peter captioned the post.

The host of the podcast #No Filter shared his take on how Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais constantly criticized other cast members. He added that, when faced with similar backlash, they, however, "crumble" and play the "victim."

He further pointed out that other cast members who had faced hardships continued to appear on the show.

"I'm sorry, but if Kyle, Erica, and Dorit can all take the heat for multiple seasons and continue to film the show amid family drama, legal drama and their marital issues, I don't know you storming off suddenly because people are starting to call out your bad behavior and grill you... Sorry, I'm not buying it. Read it and weep," Peter said.

"And yet, meanwhile, what is Garcelle giving us?" — Zack Peter calls out Garcelle Beauvais for hypocrisy

Garcelle Beauvais at the Casting Society's 40th Annual Artios Awards (Image via Getty)

In the video, Zack Peter got seemingly upset about Garcelle Beauvais' behavior. He called her out for trolling Kyle Richards for her sexuality, accusing the group of racism, and calling out Dorit Kemsley for allegedly faking an armed robbery at her children's home.

"We can oust people and accuse them of committing crimes and saying that they're faking robberies with their kids home. We can talk about their kids. We can talk about them being lesbians. And yet, meanwhile, what is Garcia giving us? Like honestly, this season, she bought a beach house in Bakersfield, and what?" Peter said.

Peter added:

"Prior to that, she went on Bumble. We didn't even see her go on a single date, and she wants to call all these women racist," Peter continued.

Garcelle revealed her exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills through an Instagram video on March 25, 2025. Her exit comes ahead of the season 14 finale. In the video, she claimed her family was one of the reasons for her departure.

In the farewell video, Garcelle Beauvais also talked about her potential return to the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise despite her departure.

"Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime," Garcelle mentioned.

In the newly released reunion trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beauvais is seen visibly upset and walking off the stage, after which she reveals her departure.

Meanwhile, backstage footage of her calling castmates "A**holes" and claiming "I don't trust them" has also surfaced on the internet.

While speculations are being made, Garcelle Beauvais has explicitly mentioned that her family, along with her upcoming acting and producing projects, is the reason for her departure from RHOBH.

