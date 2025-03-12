"Confessional gangster" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Garcelle's claim about Sutton being "scared" of Kyle

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 released episode 15, titled Trouble in Paradise, on March 11, 2025. It saw Garcelle sit down with Sutton to discuss Kyle's relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio, and friend, Morgan Wade. While Garcelle wondered why they could not discuss Morgan like they could Mauricio, Sutton advised against prying into Kyle's private life.

Sutton's careful attitude with Kyle prompted Garcelle to claim:

"Sutton is definitely scared of Kyle. Although she says she doesn't bow down, she bows down."

Garcelle particularly referred to Kyle showing up at Morgan's concert after her separation from Mauricio, claiming it was her way of getting back at her estranged husband. The appearance was significant for the cast members because Kyle was surrounded by speculation regarding her alleged romantic relationship with Morgan.

Although Kyle had dismissed all claims, Garcelle wondered why it was off topic, unlike Mauricio's pictures kissing another woman during his vacation. Sutton, however, wished to respect her friend's privacy and advised Garcelle to do the same.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to comment on Garcelle's opinion of Sutton's relationship with Kyle. While many agreed with Garcelle, some said Sutton was scared of Kathy Hilton, Kyle's sister.

A fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacts to Garcelle's comment about Sutton (Image via X/@nenemaryfanatic)

"Wait…Garcelle is giving me confessional gangster this episode and I’m HERE FOR IT! “Sutton is definitely scared of Kyle. Although she says she doesn’t bow down, she bows down”. B**ch…" a fan wrote.

"i don’t think sutton is scared of kyle. she’s scared of kathy so she knows to tread lightly with kyle because there will be a problem. notice she didn’t say anything about kathy crashing that show because she knows who to play with," another fan commented.

"“Sutton is definitely scared of Kyle. She says she doesn’t bow down. But she bows down” Garcelle is right. But I think Garcelle is also a little scared too. Because if she wasn’t. They wouldn’t be sitting here strategizing on how their next meeting will go. It’s pathetic," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills agreed with Garcelle and praised her for calling out Sutton.

"Sutton wants to be Kyle’s friend so bad! Garcelle clocked it because Kyle doesn’t stand up for Sutton at all so it’s giving desperation and wanting to fit in," a user reacted.

"Garcelle is 100% right! Sutton loudly exclaimed she was not bowing down to Kyle's altar.. then she invited her to Augusta.. then gossiped with Garcelle about the Mau pic.. now she doesn't want to talk about Morgan?" a person commented.

"Y'all can never say Garcelle doesn't clock Sutton. Garcelle clocked the Sutton & Kyle dynamic; and she's so right. Sutton is scared of Kyle & it really shows in the Aftershow," another fan wrote.

"Sutton STOP kissing Kyle’s a**! Garcelle & Tilley are your true friends not Kyle Richards," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills expressed a similar sentiment.

"Hmmm!!! Garcelle in the confessionals about Sutton and Sutton wanting Kyle's approval, is quite illuminating," a person reacted.

"I agree with Garcelle that I think Sutton is scared of Kyle .. & Kathy. And she does bow down at times especially after last season. I don’t think Garcelle is scared though. Garcelle has held Kyle’s feet to the fire, when needed, all the way from season 10 to now," another commented.

"I don't want to make her angry" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton on not wanting to invade Kyle's privacy

In one of the segments of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Sutton and Garcelle sat down to discuss Kyle and Dorit's renewed friendship. Sutton recalled how Kyle and Dorit acted like "besties" at her fashion show, stating they had made up and put their differences behind them.

Hearing that, Garcelle took to a confessional to say:

"Kyle and Dorit having beef helps Sutton and Kyle have a better relationship, right? Because it's like Sutton now can get in with Kyle even more and I think it's all what Sutton wants. She wants to be really good friends with Kyle."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star then noted how she, like Dorit and the rest, sympathized with Kyle in light of Mauricio's photos kissing a "young adult" becoming public. She then stated it was a "little wild" that they could talk about Mauricio but not about Kyle showing up at Morgan's concert to allegedly get back at Mauricio.

Sutton advised Garcelle to ease into the topic instead of asking questions upfront to avoid hurting Kyle. She urged her to introduce the subject and wait and see if Kyle volunteered "more information."

"I'm trying to map this out for us because I don't want to make her angry," Sutton said.

Later in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Garcelle, while speaking to the cameras, called out Sutton for standing up for Kyle even when her feelings were not reciprocated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

