"Very concerning" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Bozoma and Keely's meeting with a fertility doctor

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 released episode 13, titled Caviar Catastrophe, on February 25, 2025. It saw Bozoma and her partner, Keely, sit down with fertility expert, Dr. Cindy Duke, to find out their chances of starting a family together. They were disappointed to hear Dr. Duke reveal that Bozoma's chances of getting pregnant were fairly low.

The doctor expressed concern over Bozoma's pregnancy solely because of her age. Since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was above 45, her chances of conceiving a baby naturally were lowered. A low egg count and other health issues were added factors that complicated the process of conception.

While talking to the doctor, Bozoma recalled how both of her previous pregnancies were pre-term, one of which resulted in a miscarriage. However, despite having a child and knowing she could risk her well-being, Bozoma wanted to start a family with Keely because she loved him.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to comment on her decision. While many questioned her decision to proceed with the process despite knowing its risks, others suspected the pregnancy storyline.

A RHOBH fan reacts to Bozoma's fertility journey (Image via X/ @SarahCree1)

"Boz’s decision making with this pregnancy plan is very concerning to me," a fan wrote.

"Boz wants to get pregnant and put her health at risk in order to keep a man. You really can’t make this sh*t up," another fan commented.

"With her age making her so high risk, I have to wonder why Boz (who clearly has the means) doesn’t use a surrogate," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills disapproved of Bozoma's decision to go through with the fertility plan.

"facing all of these complications of conception AND carrying a baby to full term over the age of 40, for a man who hasn’t said “I love you” yet doesn’t feel crazy to you Boz?" a user reacted.

"Boz discussing having a baby with a fertility specialist & a man she just started dating & doesn’t say “I love you” got me looking at her sideways," a person commented.

"I really want Boz to not stress herself to give this man a baby. I do feel like she’s pushing herself and doesn’t have too," another fan wrote.

"Boz wants a baby with a man she met less than a year ago, because that’s what he wants… They have a long distance relationship… It could mean her having health issues as she did in the past, and she’s already had surgery… Something doesn’t add up…" one user posted.

One fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills claimed the storyline was "ridiculous."

"I love Boz down but I’m sorry, this baby storyline at 48 with this joker….just ridiculous," a person reacted.

"Boz you don’t need a baby. Please pull yourself together darling," another netizen commented.

"Just a scary thing" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Bozoma shares her opinion on pregnancy

While briefing Dr. Duke on her situation, Bozoma stated she and Keely were "very mature," revealing that she was 47 and Keely 48. She confessed she was "nervous" about having another child since her experience with the previous ones was unpleasant.

"Pregnancy is just a scary thing regardless of the age. I know that it seems as if you're, if you're 19, 21, 26, it's like oh breeze, you should be able to pop it out. Yeah, but I was 32 and still faced life-threatening complications. And so at 48, yeah, my chances are much much worse," Bozoma said.

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, she stated Keely was aware of her medical history. She added that the purpose of having Dr. Duke visit them was to find out her egg count.

When Bozoma told the doctor that she wanted to try and conceive the baby herself first, the doctor explained that after 45 women had a 2% lower chance of having an unassisted pregnancy. Despite the odds, she assured The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star that the chances were not zero.

Despite experiencing "serious" complications in the past, Bozoma wanted to know her chances of getting pregnant and surviving it. The checkup revealed that Bozoma had four eggs, which made her and the doctor hopeful.

While reflecting on her decision, Bozoma said:

"I know this doesn't make any sense. People will say I already have a kid so why put my health at risk to have another one but I love this man. I want to marry this man. I want to have babies with this man."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills releases new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

