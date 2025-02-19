"Ironic" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Garcelle calling Bozoma "Dorit's spokesperson"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 released episode 12, titled Land of the Free, Home of the Shade, on February 18, 2025. The segment saw things heat up between Garcelle and Bozoma, who clashed defending their friends, Sutton and Dorit, respectively. Watching Bozoma speak to Sutton on behalf of Dorit, Garcelle said:

"Stop being Dorit's spokesperson."

This week's episode saw Dorit host a Fourth of July barbeque party, which her co-stars attended. However, the party went south sooner than expected after Dorit reprimanded Garcelle for asking Sutton if she was drinking an alcoholic beverage, implying Sutton had a drinking problem. Sutton was unappreciative of Dorit's perspective and left the discussion, wanting to leave the party.

Soon after Bozoma and the other co-stars arrived and saw Sutton, Garcelle, and Kyle sitting at the house's entrance, isolated from the party. When Bozoma asked them to enter the house and not be disrespectful toward the host, Garcelle asked her not to speak for Dorit, criticizing her for interfering without knowing the context.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to comment on Garcelle calling Bozoma "Dorit's spokesperson." While some agreed that Bozoma spoke on Dorit's behalf, many questioned Garcelle's comment, saying she did the same for Sutton.

A fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacts to Garcelle's comment (Image via X/@RJShields_)

"Garcelle …. who is sutton spokesperson calling Boz someone’s spokesperson is very ironic …. love them both but they both need to let their friends fight their own battles," a fan wrote.

"Garcelle telling Boz to stop being Dorit’s spokesperson when she’s been Sutton’s for years and even to HER OWN MOTHER last week is laughable. Garcelle must be a comedian… a pretty bad one," another fan commented.

"Lmao at Garcelle calling Boz Dorit’s “spokesperson” YET SHE’S SUTTONS SPOKESPERSON??" a netizen tweeted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were surprised to hear Garcelle call Bozoma a "spokesperson."

"When Garcelle coddles Sutton, she’s being a “good friend” but when Boz defends Dorit she’s a “spokesperson” How’s that work?!" a user reacted.

"Now, Garcelle… 9 times out of 10 you’re Sutton’s spokesperson. So not too much on Boz," a person commented.

"Chile, now Garcelle, how are you calling Boz Dorit’s spokesperson when the same can be said about you with Sutton. You’re sitting here coddling her like she’s 5years old!" another fan wrote.

"There at Dorit's house and Garcelle tells Boz not to be Dorit's spokesperson. First off, they're being at rude at her house and Garcelle got some nerve when she been Sutton's spokesperson for years now. Now Garcelle..." one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said:

"I love Boz but she is definitely one sided and definitely only siding with dorit and don’t onow s**t about whats going on yeah Garcelle may stick up for Sutton but its because she knows exactly whats going on," a person reacted.

"Garcelle has NERVE calling Boz anyone’s spokesperson since she’s been Sutton’s her entire time on this show," another netizen commented.

"You'll want to coddle her, coddle her" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma reacts to being called a "spokesperson"

After coming to the party, Erika sat down with Sutton, asking her to explain what was bothering her and why she was sitting isolated. Sutton explained Dorit brought up the "vodka thing" and tried to "perpetuate that myth" that Sutton had drinking problems. She clarified that she did not wish to be around someone who said such things and disregarded her feelings.

Bozoma saw the ladies sitting at the house's door and wondered why they were huddled there. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star walked over to Sutton and the group asking them to move into the house. Sutton refused to oblige, saying she was uncomfortable. When Garcelle criticized her for being Dorit's spokesperson, Bozoma said:

"Girl, I'm not being Dorit's spokesperson. It looks rude. Alright, I mean you'll want to coddle her, coddle her."

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, Bozoma confessed she was "p*ssed" at their behavior and added that they lacked "couth" to come into the party and "behave like civilized people." Kyle criticized Bozoma for being "Team Dorit" without knowing any backstory.

Bozoma then rejoined Dorit and Erika and said it was "rude" of Sutton to sit separately especially when they were at the host's house. Dorit echoed a similar sentiment, saying Sutton lacked "empathy", "grace" and "sheer kindness."

"Don't be a b**ch. Don't be a vile human. Don't be a d*uche," she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

