"Give us more details" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kathy talking to Kyle about Mauricio

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 aired Episode 14, titled Hemlines and Headlines, on March 4, 2025. It saw Kathy and Kyle discuss the latter's estranged husband, Mauricio, and his viral images kissing a woman at the Mykonos airport going public. During their discussion, Kathy not only criticized Mauricio's actions but also took a jab at his financial situation.

While speaking to the cameras, she said:

"We've heard all those rumors about him. It's embarrassing, it's humiliating, but really we've never seen a picture, nobody's ever come out. He's not in a position financially to pay anybody off."

When Kyle mentioned it looked like Mauricio was unaware of his photo being taken, Kathy remarked:

"Not to be rude, but it's not like this is Brad Pitt."

She encouraged Kyle to dig into the mystery woman's identity to find out what she did, but Kyle rejected the idea. Even then, Kathy insisted they find out who orchestrated the situation, convinced Mauricio was not behind it. She claimed she could get the information with only a couple of phone calls.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to comment on Kathy's opinion of Mauricio. While many claimed she disliked him, others believed she knew something about "the lady" Mauricio kissed at the airport.

A fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacts to Kathy's comments about Mauricio (Image via X/@thirdking0208)

"Oh??? Now, hold on. I need Kathy to go back and give us more details about Mauricio’s finances. Lol. I caught when she said, “he’s not in the position, financially, to pay anyone off” " a fan wrote.

"Kathy: "We've heard all those rumors about Mauricio. It's embarrassing, it's humiliating. But really, we've never seen a picture. Nobody's ever come out. He's not in a position financially to pay anybody off." Kathy would have my back, like a real sister," another fan commented.

"I love when Kathy PUMMELS Maurice, whom she clearly loathes. I feel like that’s the only reason she’s on the show. For spite. Which I also love!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacted to Kathy's attitude toward Mauricio.

""We've heard all those rumors about him..." I'm glad Little Kathy reminded the audience that, yes, there have ALWAYS been rumors about Mauricio fucking around on his wife," a user reacted.

"lol Kathy cannot STAND Mauricio, omg It’s nice seeing her and Kyle banter like this," a person commented.

"The way Kathy is ready to go in and let have, when it comes to Mauricio. I just know she really can't stand that man and prolly never liked him," another fan wrote.

"Kathy never misses an opportunity to take a jab at Mauricio," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills expressed a similar sentiment.

"Kathy said Mauricio isn't in a position to pay anyone off. LOL Only Kathy could say that! Kathy never misses a chance to take a dig at Mauricio," a person reacted.

"kathy hates mauricio’s guts. she’ll take a dig at that man every chance she gets. she said it’s not like he’s brad pitt. kathy will never take her red bottoms off his neck. ever since he started his own agency he has been on her hit list," another commented.

"He is a single, grown man" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy comments on Mauricio

While driving to a mammogram appointment with Kathy, Kyle confessed she had not been able to process the photos of her estranged husband. Although she knew he was seeing other women after their separation, she never expected his personal life to get exposed for all to see. She wondered if Mauricio's love interest would impact their cordial equation in any way.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she knew Mauricio must be "freaking out," knowing she and his children had seen the pictures. Hearing that, Kathy noted that he was "sensitive and scared" since he was a Cancer. She then mimicked Mauricio's way of speaking, repeating the phrase "1000%" which was his go-to phrase.

When Kyle revealed she expected him to text her and say something, Kathy said:

"He is a single, grown man. When people are quite, it tells you a lot."

It prompted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to remove the "wife" tag from her Instagram bio, noting how Mauricio had removed the "husband and father" tag from his.

Kathy claimed Mauricio's love interest did not know any better by engaging with him. She told Kyle they could find out what she did but Kyle firmly rejected the plan. Kyle said she did not care and wanted to focus on moving on.

"I thought it was the lady. She reminds me of the lady with the dancing," Kathy said.

When Kathy mentioned she could find out who orchestrated the situation with a few calls, Kyle asked her not to since she was uninterested in her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock.

