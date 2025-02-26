"I have to Stan" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Sutton's fight with Dorit at Jennifer Tilly's caviar party

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired episode 13, titled Caviar Catastrophe, on February 25, 2025. It saw the feud between Sutton and Dorit reach a point of no return as the two locked horns at Jennifer Tilly's caviar party. Sutton called out Dorit for insinuating she had a drinking problem and then asked her to pick a fight with someone whose "wallet fits."

The cast members at the group lunch were shocked to hear Sutton make a financial comment regarding Dorit. When Erika asked Sutton if she thought she was "bigger" than Dorit, she said:

"I think my wallet is."

Sutton continued to defend herself, saying she brought up the subject of money because she felt uninvited at the get-together at Dorit's house in the previous episode. Sutton criticized Dorit for questioning Garcelle about asking her if her drink was alcoholic. Sutton claimed that it perpetuated "the myth" of her drinking problem.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to comment on Sutton's argument with Dorit. While many supported Sutton, others reacted to the overall drama.

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan reacts to Sutton and Dorit's fight (Image via X/@isbyeathreat)

"I love when housewives flaunt their wealth through a read, it’s very pleasing to me. Sutton checked Dorit with a firm dig, and basically said go play with someone else that’s in your tax bracket . I have to Stan," a fan wrote.

"the elitism and classism that Sutton just slapped Dorit with…this is giving old housewives pre-social media when they said crazy s**t! I hate that I liked it," another fan commented.

"Dorit is calling Sutton an alcoholic knowing her father was abusing alcohol leading up to his suicide. Sutton is pointing out that Dorit is broke/lives above her means/pretends to be wealthy. Who is the one going low?" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills supported Sutton in her fight against Dorit.

"Oh Sutton is FED UP- she’s over it & I get it! Dorit consistently does the same thing over & over and then when you’re upset - she throws up her hands like “omg how dare you attack me?!” " a user reacted.

"Everyone that was offended by Sutton’s wallet comment BETTER be equally or more offended by Dorit’s meds’ comment! That h*aux was weaponizing mental health!!!!" a person commented.

"People who are offended by Sutton’s wallet comment??? Like be serious, this is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! We watch for moments like this! And let’s be real… Dorit ain’t say NOTHING back because everybody knows she lives above her means. The silence was LOUD," another fan wrote.

"Y’all love complaining about how new gen housewives don’t have money and how y’all miss luxury on these shows. Now Sutton is throwing her money in Dorit’s face and suddenly it’s an issue? Alright" one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills expressed a similar sentiment.

"We’ve seen Dorit insinuate that Sutton has a drinking problem AND a mental illness but y’all mad that Sutton said that she has more money than Dorit???" a person reacted.

"if dorit can call sutton an alcoholic then sutton can call dorit broke," another netizen commented.

"Tacky, low, classless" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dorit reacts to Sutton's comment

When Sutton criticized Dorit for perpetuating she had a drinking problem, Dorit defended herself by saying Kyle did the same. Sutton, however, stated she did not have an issue with Kyle since she apologized soon after. While Dorit believed she had apologized too, Sutton stated otherwise.

"You picked at me and I'm sorry but you need to pick on somebody else whose wallet fits," she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members were surprised by Sutton's comment. Kyle took to a confessional to state it was "embarrassing." Meanwhile, Dorit called Sutton a "f**king c**t" and added that just because her ex-husband dropped a "big pocketbook in her lap," it did not give her the "license" to go that "low."

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, Sutton said she did not regret it and added that she was proud she said it. Meanwhile, Dorit confessed she was "over Sutton's bulls**t."

"I don't wanna be around someone who's as tacky, low, classless as she is," she added.

Jennifer, the hostess of the group luncheon, hoped the argument did not lead to a "caviar food fight" since it would be "messy and expensive." Later, the cast attempted to mend the situation between Dorit and Sutton but in vain.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

