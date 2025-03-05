"Can't be THAT oblivious" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kathy disrupting Sutton's fashion show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 released episode 14, titled Hemlines and Headlines, on March 4, 2025. The segment featured the housewives at Sutton's first fashion show, which Kyle's sister, Kathy, also attended. However, Kathy unknowingly disrupted the event by blocking the models on the runway while stopping to shake someone's hand.

Ad

It all started when Kathy went backstage to talk to Sutton about who would narrate the show. While returning, she stopped mid-catwalk to speak to someone, unaware that the show had already begun. Despite the cast members' prompts, Kathy did not realize she was getting in the models' way. She returned to her seat only after a model moved her out of the runway.

"Here's Kathy Hilton pulling focus. Are we shocked? No," Erika reacted.

Ad

Trending

Bozoma was equally shocked by Kathy's lack of awareness, saying she had never seen something like that. While Kyle tried to hide her face, Kathy laughed at the situation she had created. Regardless, the fashion show continued and ended successfully.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to comment on Kathy's actions. While some reacted to the hilarity of the situation, others criticized her for being oblivious to her surroundings.

Ad

A fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacts to Kathy's actions (Image via X/@EchoDoesRadio)

"Kathy can’t be THAT oblivious. This one feels intentional. That model was bold to push her but it’s what Kathy deserved at that moment," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Kathy Hilton knows this event is a JOKE! babe, we’re not at NYFW. RELAX! lmaooo," another fan commented.

"SOMEONE GET KATHY HILTON OUT OF THE WAY!?!?!?!" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills felt Kathy's actions were funny.

"Kathy trying to sabotage Sutton's fashion show lmao," a user reacted.

"Kathy Hilton walking around absolutely clueless and not aware that the fashion show is starting and she’s in the way is pure TV gold," a person commented.

Ad

"The limp, asking Sutton for Dorit to narrate the show, then stopping to shake Erika’s Mom hand, just the unawareness of it all Sksksksks I’m sorry Kathy is taking me out," another fan wrote.

In contrast, some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills criticized Kathy for disrupting the event.

"A quick reminder that Kathy Hilton loves to make a spectacle at a fashion show. Money can’t buy you class," one user posted.

Ad

"Kathy knew not to go up there like that; she’s been to fashion shows before. She knows how to behave at one. See, I give her a compliment earlier, and now I have to snatch half of my compliment back. The Hunky Dory persona needs to be dropped completely," a person reacted.

"Kathy's shenanigans are a little funny, but she's so classless She's another one of those housewives who make weaponized incompetence their whole character & it's so tired. Sutton or Avi should've pushed her off that runway," another commented.

Ad

"You're deranged" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton reacts to Kathy asking her to let Dorit narrate the event

Ad

While talking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, Sutton confessed she was "petrified" and "nervous" about the show. Since it was her first fashion show for her brand, she wondered if it would go well. Meanwhile, Kathy used the runway to go backstage to ask Sutton if she needed Dorit's help to introduce the models.

Sutton told Kathy that her event was a "real fashion show" and did not need someone for narration.

Ad

"Fashion shows don't get emceed. This is not 1955 when people were like, 'Oh, and here's a red dress in Corduroy.' No. And the person that you want to do it is Dorit? Obviously, you're deranged," Sutton said.

Ad

Despite Kathy's disruption, the event was executed successfully. Kyle was impressed by how "professional" everything was, while Erika applauded Sutton's new line. However, Dorit looked away when, during a confessional, a producer asked her if she was impressed with Sutton's collection.

Among the models was 16-year-old Jaid, Garcelle's son. Garcelle was proud to see Jaid walk on the runway. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Jennifer Tilly also walked the catwalk at Sutton's show. After the event ended, Sutton took to a confessional to express how "great" it felt to have her friends congratulate her, some of whom had been with her since her store's opening.

Ad

Sutton added they had inspired her in countless ways and added that she was grateful to them for their support.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback