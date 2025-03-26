Garcelle Beauvais’ shocking exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confirmed

Garcelle Beauvais announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills through an Instagram video on March 25, 2025, hours before the season 14 finale broadcast. In the video, she stated:

“So I have some news. I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

Her exit comes after filming a contentious reunion on February 28, where she left the set during production following heated exchanges with castmates.

Bravo confirmed her departure to The Hollywood Reporter, noting she made the decision independently.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais's announcement video detailed specific motivations for her exit:

“One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys. Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that too.

"And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in. I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

In her statement, Beauvais also acknowledged key figures in her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills journey, including Andy Cohen, Bravo executives, NBC Universal leadership, and production companies Evolution and 32 Flavors.

Lead-up to exit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion preview footage revealed the tensions leading up to Garcelle Beauvais's departure.

During filming, Beauvais faced intense questioning about previous statements regarding castmate Dorit Kemsley's 2021 home invasion incident. When pressed about them, she attempted to defend her position by questioning if others had similar thoughts.

This prompted an immediate reaction from Dorit Kemsley, who challenged Beauvais's credibility. The situation intensified as Kyle Richards entered the discussion, particularly regarding ongoing speculation about her relationship with country music artist Morgan Wade.

Producer Andy Cohen directly addressed Richards about her music video collaboration with Wade, suggesting the creative choices invited public discussion.

Backstage footage captured Beauvais's raw emotional response after leaving the set. She expressed strong feelings about trust issues within the group, stating she could no longer maintain friendships with her castmates. This moment marked her final filmed appearance for the season.

About Garcelle

Garcelle Beauvais started her entertainment career as a model with Ford Modeling Agency before transitioning to acting roles. Born in St. Marc, Haiti, on November 26, 1966, Beauvais moved to Massachusetts at age seven with her mother and six siblings following her parents' divorce.

Her career spans modeling, television, film, and reality TV, showcasing her versatility across multiple entertainment platforms. The 58-year-old actress joined RHOBH in 2020, making history as the show's first Black cast member. She balances her entertainment career with raising her twin sons, Jax and Jaid.

Final season details

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais (Image via Getty)

The current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season features Garcelle Beauvais alongside cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke. Bozoma Saint John, Kathy Hilton, and Jennifer Tilly appeared in recurring roles throughout the season.

The three-part reunion special’s first part will air on April 1, 2025. Bravo's official description for the episode reads:

"On the heels of a tumultuous season, the ladies of Beverly Hills reunite to work through hurt feelings and shocking allegations...Garcelle has to answer for hurtful insinuations she made throughout the year."

Filmed segments show Beauvais participating in key season moments before her departure.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on the Bravo TV network.

