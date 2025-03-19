"Her actions are completely different" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards questions the validity of Garcelle's words

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which was released on March 18, Kyle Richards made it clear that she didn't want to discuss her friendship with Morgan Wade. However, during the After Show, she had strong feelings about castmate Garcelle Beauvais bringing it up on camera.

During a group dinner in St. Lucia, Garcelle questioned Kyle and Morgan’s friendship, despite previously being understanding in private. Kyle felt betrayed and doubted their friendship, wondering if she could trust Garcelle.

"I leave these conversations feeling like, 'this person's my friend,' and then all of a sudden, her [Garcelle] actions are completely different the next time I see her, of course, I'm going to question the validity of her words to me that we've had in private," Kyle stated.

Kyle mentioned that she had decided to be cautious in her interactions with Garcelle, recognizing the difference between arguing with a friend and someone she didn't trust. Despite their long history, Kyle mentioned that her feelings were still hurt.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais disagree on Morgan Wade's discussion

Garcelle had a different perspective on the situation from her co-star, Kyle. On the March 18th The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, she felt that if Kyle had explained her reasons for not discussing Morgan in private, she would have understood. However, Garcelle believed that ignoring the situation altogether was not realistic as everyone was aware of what was happening.

"But just to pretend that it's not happening... We're not dumb. The people out there are not dumb. We see it," Garcelle stated.

Garcelle expressed her desire to have a closer relationship with Kyle. However, she wondered how they could achieve this if certain topics, like the topic of Morgan, were off-limits. When Garcelle asked Kyle about her relationship with Morgan on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 16, Kyle replied that there was nothing to discuss.

She mentioned that maybe one day she would share a story, but for now, she had nothing to say. Kyle explained that her appearance at Morgan's concert was a paid engagement she had booked six months in advance. Garcelle pointed out that this drew attention, but Kyle said she couldn't control the online attention she received, even when doing everyday tasks.

"What am I gonna do? Going to the gas station brings attention online too, but there's nothing I can do about that part of my life," Kyle expressed.

Earlier in season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle addressed the public interest in her friendship with Morgan. She stated that despite the curiosity and media stories, there was nothing significant to report. Kyle clarified that she wished she had a story to share, but there simply wasn't one.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

