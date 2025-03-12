"WAKE UP" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kyle getting emotional about her relationship with Mauricio

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 returned with a new episode, titled Trouble in Paradise, on March 11, 2025. The segment saw Kyle sit down with her estranged husband, Mauricio, to ask how his trip went. Mauricio danced around the subject before addressing the photos of him kissing another woman at the Mykonos airport, saying he never intended to hurt anyone.

Upon hearing that, Kyle got emotional while reflecting on the finality of her relationship with him.

"The photos really did say to me, 'He's moving on.' You can live in this, you know, la la land, for as long as you want, but that was, you know, the hammer on the head, saying, 'Hello, Kyle! He's moved on! It's okay. You're both entitled to live your lives,'" Kyle said.

Kyle started crying while reflecting on their marriage, wondering how and why they allowed their relationship to get to that point. While speaking to the cameras, she admitted she never anticipated their lives to take such a turn. However, she stated that the photos confirmed the conclusion of their relationship and left no room for reconciliation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to comment on Kyle getting emotional about her relationship with Mauricio. While many were surprised she had not anticipated the outcome, others urged her to move on.

"KYLE WAKE UP Mauricio doesn’t feel bad at all…please stop protecting him! If he felt bad, he would be fighting for his family and not kissing a woman in the airport! I need her to get real!" a fan wrote.

"kyle allowing mauricio to comfort her over something he did to her girl, stand up!" another fan commented.

"Kyle thinks her marriage is different and superior than others. She’s finding out real fast. Maurice is DONE pretending. He took everything he could from Kyle and her family. He’s moved on looking for the next target," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacted to Kyle's emotional confessionals in the episode.

"“Im seeing these photos. I don’t think it’s going to be easy coming back from that” I’m confused on how Kyle is seeing these photos as a huge blow to their future and the finality of it all. I thought her last year with Morgan plus the video was her saying she wanted this," a user reacted.

"How many times do we have to watch Kyle cry over this man who has clearly moved on…like two seasons ago?" a person commented.

"I think Kyle turned those tears on just now," another fan wrote.

"I feel bad for Kyle when she was in the kitchen with Mauricio and she started crying nobody expect their life to go that way," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said:

"Kyle crying like she wasn't in the blogs with someone else first," a person reacted.

"Mauricio and Kyle with this weak a** scene, looking pitiful together. He was loving his free time. Contesting Dorit and PK and they're BS nondivorce over salad. Discussing nothing but the same we been hearing. I'm so over these two couples," another commented.

"It's just strange" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle on her equation with Mauricio

The latest segment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode saw Kyle asking Mauricio about his trip. He said the trip had "a lot of spas" and spiritual and sound healing before mentioning that he partied only five out of the 25 nights of his vacation.

"I find that hard to believe," Kyle responded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said the conversation was "strange" while watching Mauricio shuffle through the kitchen, claiming it was him trying to distract himself to avoid facing her.

After a long pause, Mauricio finally addressed the photos of him kissing another woman at the Mykonos airport, saying it was unintentional and that he would never do something like that on purpose. When he apologized for the incident, Kyle acknowledged it and reassured him that she believed he did not know he was being photographed. However, she could not say the same for the woman involved.

"But we are separated, and we're allowed to do what we want in this time. It's just strange," she added.

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, Kyle said it felt like someone pulled the rug from under her feet and added that she did not expect her life to go in that direction. When she grabbed a tissue to dab her tears, Mauricio hugged and comforted her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

