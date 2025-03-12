The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 15 recap: Kyle opens up to Boz while the ladies travel to Saint Lucia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on March 11, 2025. The reality show follows the cast members' lives in California, and features celebrities like Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly made guest appearances.

Previously on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards had talked to Kathy Hilton about photos of Mauricio Umansky with another woman. Sutton Stracke had held a fashion show, which Kathy Hilton had disrupted. Erika Girardi had been moving on with her life.

In the latest episode— episode 15— Kyle Richards met with Mauricio Umansky to discuss the photos. Dorit Kemsley had a conversation with PK Kemsley, her estranged husband. The cast members also traveled to Saint Lucia for Bozoma Saint John's trip.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 15?

Dorit visited Erika's home and was pleased to see her friend happy and enjoying her life. Bozoma arrived next, bringing gifts for the ladies to use on their trip to Saint Lucia. Bozoma had planned the trip after Sutton's fashion show, thinking the ladies needed a bonding experience, as she acknowledged their history of arguing on group vacations.

The conversation turned to Sutton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit mentioned that Garcelle told her not to discuss Sutton's drinking. Erika responded, saying Sutton and Garcelle had discussed her personal struggles in the past.

“They had no problem talking about lawsuits, and medication, and drinking, and all of these alleged things, right? Now all of a sudden, Sutton wants sympathy because someone said something about her,” said Erika.

Bozoma pointed out that Garcelle had criticized her for supporting Dorit, while Garcelle seemed to be supporting Sutton. Meanwhile, Sutton and Garcelle talked about Kyle and Dorit's renewed friendship. Garcelle wondered why the group could discuss Mauricio's actions but not Kyle's friendship with Morgan Wade. Garcelle expressed that she thought Sutton was cautious around Kyle.

Bozoma visited Kyle's home and brought some gifts. Kyle thanked Bozoma for her supportive text, after photos of Mauricio with another woman came up. Kyle shared that Mauricio had recently moved out of their home, which prompted Bozoma to do the same about her late husband, Peter.

Bozoma recalled a difficult moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she encountered another woman at Peter's home while picking up their daughter, Lael. Later, Bozoma prepared for Lael to meet Keely, her new partner, over dinner. Bozoma revealed that she had not introduced Lael to any partners since Peter's passing.

Meanwhile, Dorit and PK Kemsley met for dinner after he had previously stopped communicating with her. PK pointed out that Dorit had dictated where he would live, just weeks after they separated.

He revealed that he took a small apartment, while Dorit stayed in their house. Dorit asked PK about the email he sent, which mentioned divorce.

PK said the email summarized how Dorit made him feel. He wanted her to get a lawyer so they could have a calm conversation. Dorit asked if PK ever wanted a divorce. PK replied that he believed their issues would end their marriage. He emphasized the importance of co-parenting, while PK hoped they could become friends again in the future.

"I believe that unfortunately, this is what ends the marriage. I believe that rather than bringing out the best in me, you can bring out the worst in me,” said PK.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills arrived in Saint Lucia for their vacation. Bozoma had planned various activities, including celebrations for Dorit's and Erika's birthdays. Jennifer mentioned to Garcelle and Sutton that joining the group had been challenging.

Sutton felt Garcelle was the only person who truly supported her. This prompted Garcelle to ask Sutton why she continued to support Kyle when Kyle didn't always return the favor.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

