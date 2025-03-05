"I really don’t think she understands it" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit makes her feelings clear about Sutton's "circular fashion"

Some cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were skeptical about Sutton Stracke's new fashion venture. Sutton is exploring "circular fashion," a sustainable practice that involves recycling old materials to create new clothing.

Discussing it on the After Show that aired just after the episode, Kyle Richards revealed that she wasn't impressed with Sutton's Capsule Collection, saying it lacked cohesion.

She struggled to understand Sutton's approach, wondering if she was genuinely environmentally conscious or just slapping her name on second-hand clothes. Kyle even joked about relabeling her own Prada skirt as sustainable.

Dorit Kemsley agreed with Kyle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, expressing doubts that Sutton fully grasped the concept of sustainable fashion. Dorit confided in newcomer Bozoma Saint John, saying:

“I’ve heard Sutton try to explain it, and I really don’t think she understands it,” said Dorit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members question Sutton's fashion line

Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards were puzzled by Sutton's fashion line, which featured prints of her Name 'Em catchphrase and decorative elements. They struggled to understand what inspired Sutton's design choices. Bozoma Saint John initially shared their confusion but eventually grasped the concept of circular fashion.

She explained that it involves taking unsold clothing and giving it new life instead of sending it to the landfill. Earlier in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, Sutton revealed to her mother, Reba, that she planned to rescue fabrics from waste and incorporate them into her collection.

“I believe circular fashion is when there is fashion on a shelf, which is not bought, and instead of going to the landfill, it makes its way to another shelf. And that shelf is Sutton’s,” said Bozoma on the After Show.

Bozoma asked Dorit, herself a fashion designer, how she would feel if Sutton used her unsold designs for her own project. Dorit said she would be upset if someone bought her designs at a discounted price and resold them.

Sutton was unhappy with Dorit's response. She felt Dorit was suggesting that she was stealing designers' work and passing it off as her own.

Sutton denied this and warned Dorit not to make false accusations about her business. Sutton was joined by friends Garcelle Beauvais and Jennifer Tilly as she defended herself against Dorit's claims.

“If this woman starts coming after me and my business, we’re gonna have some problems,” stated Sutton.

Also on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards removed "wife" from her Instagram bio after seeing a photo of her estranged husband with another woman.

This prompted Dorit Kemsley to wonder if she had done the same in episode 14 of season 14. Dorit checked her Instagram bio and found it only mentioned her children, not her husband PK.

She then looked at PK's Instagram page and discovered he didn't mention being a husband either. His bio simply said "PK." Dorit's friend Bozoma Saint John pointed out that PK's bio seemed self-centered, implying he prioritized himself over his relationship.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, Sutton went ahead with her fashion show despite her mother Reba's late arrival. Meanwhile, Kyle shared some personal news with her sister Kathy.

Kyle confided in Kathy about some disturbing photos of Mauricio with another woman. Elsewhere, Erika was focusing on her future, renovating her home as part of her fresh start.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

