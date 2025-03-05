"I'm excited about life again" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika breaks silence on her emotional home renovation journey

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has made significant changes to her home. In a confessional during the latest episode, which was released on March 4, Erika opened up about the impact of her divorce and the renovation of her house. She felt that since leaving Tom Girardi, she faced intense scrutiny, feeling as if she were under a microscope.

She felt she couldn't do anything right, and others judged her for spending her own money. Now feeling more confident, Erika decided to renovate her home, making it her own. She told Dorit during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode that the energy in the house had changed, and this was a significant step for her.

"After four to almost five years of hell, I'm excited about life again, and I feel really good about that," said Erika.

Erika shared that she needed this change after experiencing a difficult period. This renewal indicated to Erika that she was returning to normal, slowly making her way back to a familiar place.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika reveals therapist inspired her home makeover

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, released immediately after the main episode, Erika Jayne revealed that she had to renovate her home on a budget. She candidly discussed her financial situation, acknowledging that she had lived a more luxurious life in the past.

"I have no problem saying that because I lived many years not on a budget. Well, yes, there was a budget, but it was bigger. Now it's smaller, but that's okay because it's all mine," revealed Erika.

To transform her home, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika sought the expertise of interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. After researching several designers online, she was drawn to Martyn's style but doubted he would take on her project. To her surprise, when she reached out, he agreed to work with her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star expressed that she loved the final result of the renovation, feeling they had completely transformed the house. Erika described the new look as sexy and "a nod to Art Deco" with a Hollywood twist.

Erika credited her therapist, Dr. Jenn Mann, for inspiring her to make the changes. Dr. Mann encouraged Erika to update her home to reflect the progress she had made in her personal life. Erika's therapist pointed out that her old furniture was holding her back and represented a past life.

"Dr. Jenn Mann and I spoke about it before... She was like, 'Listen, Erika...You’ve done all this work on yourself. You’ve pulled yourself together. It’s time that your home reflects that back out to you,'" said Erika.

Erika took her therapist's advice and got rid of the old furniture. She noticed a significant difference right away. The new furniture brought a sense of lightness and freshness to her home. Erika realized that the old furniture had been holding onto sadness and heartache. She felt she had to keep it because it was all she had, but now she's moved on.

Meanwhile, Erika was mentioned on Bravo's other show, which aired on March 4. In the latest episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Denise talked about the time when Erika complimented Aaron's physique at a premiere. However, Aaron didn't recall the interaction, saying he had cut ties with those people.

Denise and Erika had a falling out when the former appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Their feud continued even after Denise left the show.

