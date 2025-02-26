The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 13 recap: Jennifer organizes a party while Boz finds information about her fertility

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on February 25, 2025, highlighting the cast's personal and professional lives in California. This season features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and Bozoma Saint John, with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as guests.

In the previous episode, Dorit hosted a Fourth of July barbecue, Sutton's mom expressed her love, and Dorit mentioned rumors about Sutton, leading to Bozoma confronting Kyle.

In the latest episode, tensions between Sutton and Dorit escalated, almost leading to a food fight at Jennifer Tilly's lunch gathering. Bozoma received some tough news about her fertility journey. The cast was shocked by paparazzi photos of Kyle Richards' ex-husband Mauricio kissing another woman.

What happened in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 13?

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills episode kicked off with Jennifer planning a party at Caviar Kaspia, where guests would enjoy caviar while wearing their best kaftans. Sutton visited Jennifer to discuss the party venue and also to fill her in on what happened at Dorit's 4th of July BBQ. Sutton explained how Dorit made a joke about her drinking, which was a sensitive topic since Dorit had previously gossiped about Sutton's alcohol intake.

Kyle met with her therapist to discuss her feelings about her marriage with Mauricio. Kyle mentioned that Mauricio was planning a guys' trip which made her feel anxious and impatient, wanting to know what her life would be like in the future. Kyle had always been proud of her long-lasting marriage, but now she felt it was time to move on.

“He goes and lives his life... he’s having fun. I think I’m anxious. I’m impatient because I want to know what my life’s going to be,” said Kyle.

Dr. Duke, a fertility specialist, visited Boz's home with her team to discuss Boz's options. Boz, 47, shared her past pregnancy experiences, including the loss of her first daughter and life-threatening complications with her second. Dr. Duke informed Boz that she and her boyfriend, Keely, had only a 2% chance of conceiving naturally.

The scene then shifted to Jennifer's Caviar and Kaftans party on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit believed Sutton was looking for an excuse to leave her party and thought Sutton needed to be called out for her behavior. At the party, Dorit questioned Sutton's decision to order water, asking if it was related to the incident at her home.

The argument escalated as Sutton brought up how Dorit had made a joke about her drinking at the BBQ. Sutton further commented on her wallet being bigger than Dorit's. In a confessional, Dorit expressed her anger towards Sutton's comment.

“Just because she thinks that her ex-husband dropped a big pocketbook in her lap, it gives her license to be such a f*cking c*nt,” stated Dorit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast tried to mediate between Kyle and Dorit, who agreed they needed space. Kyle followed Dorit and suggested she talk to Sutton alone, understanding Sutton's sensitivity to drinking comments due to her father's struggles with alcohol.

The episode ended with Kyle reacting to paparazzi photos of Mauricio kissing another woman in Greece. Garcelle, Boz, and Erika consoled her, but Kyle defended Mauricio, saying he might not have expected the attention.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

