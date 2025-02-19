The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 12 recap: Dorit hosts a Fourth of July barbecue while Bozoma confronts Kyle

On February 18, 2025, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on Bravo, following the lives of wealthy California women.

In the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton revisited past hurts when she visited her childhood home and opened up to her mother. Bozoma discussed her desire to have children and her ongoing relationship with Keely with her daughter and friends.

The latest episode saw Dorit hosting a Fourth of July barbecue. Sutton’s mom finally tells her that she loves her. Dorit references rumors about Sutton which eventually leads to Bozoma confronting Kyle.

What happened in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 12?

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills episode kicked off with Garcelle and Kyle still at Sutton's house. Sutton revealed that the trip had been emotional for her as she confronted her mother about the lack of love she had felt. As the ladies said their goodbyes, Kyle expressed that she wasn't looking forward to going home as no one was waiting for her there.

Sutton's mother, Reba, also joined in with the goodbyes and an "I love you" for her daughter, which elated the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

"She said it. I have succeeded in hearing those three words I think I've ever wanted to hear from one person," stated Sutton.

After getting home, Bozoma welcomed her cousin, Tina, to her house. She opened up to Tina about wanting to see a fertility doctor so That She and her partner could work towards having a baby. After Tina asked her if she was okay with going forward with this procedure, Bozoma showed doubts and expressed that her boyfriend might be scared of backing out of the situation.

The cast of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills then went to Dorit's Fourth of July barbecue party. Things soon went south as Sutton and Dorit got into a fight at a party. The tension between them escalated when Garcelle Beauvais asked Sutton what she was drinking. Dorit commented on Sutton's past drinking habits that resulted in Sutton getting angry.

She told Dorit to shut up, calling her a "b*tch". Dorit told Sutton not to call her that, but Sutton asked her to not drink vodka. Sutton was upset because Dorit had spread rumors about her drinking problem before. Sutton thought this was hurtful and not true. In a confessional, Dorit shared her own perspective on the matter.

“She called me a bitch in my own home, I should be kicking her out. But, instead, she’s the victim. Why are you making such a huge deal over a joke? Unless, of course, there’s something very big under the surface,” said Dorit.

Sutton decided to leave the party because she felt uncomfortable. After comforting Sutton, Bozoma Saint John talked to the other women about Dorit's party. Garcelle told Bozoma to stop defending Dorit. Later, Bozoma discussed the lack of friendship in the group. Garcelle brought up a past argument where Bozoma called them rude. Garcelle felt Bozoma was unfair and only took Dorit's side.

Kyle Richards and Bozoma discussed their past interaction. Bozoma felt Kyle was distant, while Kyle believed they had connected well. Bozoma clarified that Kyle didn’t engage in deep conversations, making her seem cold.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Dorit, who had previously resolved their issues, started arguing again. Kyle was annoyed that Dorit kept interrupting her conversation with Bozoma and always agreed with her. She told Dorit to stay out of it and later privately expressed her frustration.

Back at the party on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Dorit asked Kyle if they were going to start fighting again. They decided to put the drama aside and start fresh with their friendship. Kyle felt Bozoma was unfair to her because of Kyle's friendship with Dorit. Kyle thought Bozoma was biased against her.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

