Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made it to episode 12 on February 18. The episode, titled Land of the Free, Home of the Shade, showed Sutton's mom, Reba, finally telling her she loved her. It also featured Boz's talk with her cousin Tina, where she opened up about her miscarriage, which happened decades ago.

Sutton, Garcelle, and Kyle went to Dorit's house when a fight broke out between Sutton and Dorit. Garcelle happened to ask Dorit if there was alcohol in their drinks, and the latter asked why she was asking such a thing when Sutton was drinking from it— implying that if Sutton was drinking from it, there had to be alcohol in it.

Sutton snapped off at this and called Dorit a "b**ch." Sutton alleged that Dorit always perpetuated that she was an alcoholic, and the scene flashed back to the times when Dorit called her a "drinker," proving her right.

The clash made Sutton leave the scene, Garcelle and Kyle tailed her and tried to get her to not leave. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took to X to criticize Dorit for calling Sutton out and praised the latter for reacting the way that she did.

"They stay on Sutton’s neck about her drinking but no bad behavior that we’ve seen or heard about as a result of excessive drinking and no DUIs. Let momma enjoy her juice!" a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/@droosion)

"“Go, run after little crybaby. Make sure you have her drink in your hand.” Dorit didn’t have to clock Sutton like that," said another fan.

"Dorit asked for that! Don’t try and say some slick shade when you know tensions are high between us and then get mad when Sutton returns it back!" commented one.

"Sooooo Dorito never greeted Sutton, tried to steal her purse, insinuated she’s an alcoholic within two hours AND when Sutton calls her a bitch, she’s crossing the line? Mmmkay," added another.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn't agree with what Dorit said and called her a "mean girl."

"Dorit started with Sutton first, like u shouldn’t have invited her it’s giving mean girl energy," an X user wrote.

"I was originally supportive of Dorit this season of #RHOBH, but she’s absolutely UNHINGED on tonight’s episode. Sutton is reacting like a normal person in comparison…," wrote another.

"Sutton shoulda just hit back with, “Gurl this shit is nasty. Imma need alcohol to digest it,” and kept it moving. Dafuq she crying for…Reba’s your Mama," said one.

"I don’t blame Sutton for calling Dorit a “b**ch” because Kyle and Dorit tried it last season trying to make Sutton appear to be an alcoholic…it’s not cool," wrote another.

Dorit and Sutton's clash on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 12

The scene that showed Dorit calling Sutton a "drinker" had her saying that she wouldn't be surprised if Sutton was pouring vodka into her morning coffee. Another clip was from a reunion where Andy asked Dorit if she wasn't insinuating that Sutton was a drinker. While the former denied doing so, Sutton cut her off and said she was doing so.

Dorit took to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional to say that her bringing it up again was:

"One, hurtful, two, not true, and now she is just being a b**ch to be a b**ch."

After Sutton called Dorit a "b**ch" to her face, Dorit took offense and asked Sutton to not call her that in her own home. But when Sutton got up to leave, Dorit told her that she wasn't looking to argue, she was just asking her to not cuss her in her own home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wasn't having it so she walked out, to which Dorit said that she wasn't going to get anywhere with such behavior.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

