“You’re overstepping”—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Garcelle asking Reba to tell Sutton she’s proud of her

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired a new episode on February 11, 2025. Episode 11 titled, Mind Your Business, saw Garcelle and Kyle accompanying Sutton to her old family house, while Dorit, Erika, and Boz met up at a restaurant.

In the previous episodes, Sutton opened up to Garcelle and Kyle about her issues with her mother, Reba. She said she felt unappreciated because her mom wasn't noticing her progress. So, Garcelle took it upon herself to ask Reba to give Sutton what she wished to hear from her.

When Garcelle and Reba sat together privately, she asked her to tell her daughter how proud she was of her and stated how important it was for Sutton to hear it. However, Reba, in a quick quip reminded Garcelle that it was none of her business; hence the title of the episode

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took to X and reacted to the whole conversation.

"I love Garcelle but she is overstepping with Sutton’s mother," a fan said.

"Garcelle, Garcelle, Garcelle. I don't know why she’s inserting herself into Sutton & her mom's relationship," said another fan.

"Garcelle lost her mom so I understand her impulse to want to help Sutton and Reba, but wrong road, wrong lane sis. And Sutton’s mom s--ks so," added a third.

"Reba isn’t here for this housewives bullsh*t telling Garcelle it’s none of her damn business," wrote one.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also thought Reba didn't treat Garcelle well.

"The way #sutton’s mother is treating Garcelle is repulsive and what’s worse? Sutton KNEW her mother's character and subjected her friend to this. Hateful, condescending, old b**ch," an X user wrote.

"This episode of #rhobh is horrible. Nobody gives a damn about Sutton's decrepit mother displaying her backhanded southern ways, rural Georgia is a disgusting place. Garcelle pissing me off acting oblivious to sh*t," wrote another.

"Garcelle really needs to mind her business about Sutton's mom. Girl give it a rest!" commented another.

"This Reba and Garcelle convo is making me so damn uncomfy and I would quite frankly have crawled under that table in fear! I’m gonna give Sutton some grace because WOOF! This is rough!" one said.

The conversation between Garcelle and Reba on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 11

When Garcelle and Reba sat down on the porch of Sutton's old house in episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle praised Sutton for her generosity. She told Reba that she had an affinity for Sutton for the same reason. Reba agreed and stated that Sutton had always been that way.

Garcelle mentioned the "intimate conversations" she had with Sutton, and the scene flashed back to an emotional Sutton opening up to her about not having a mother who could acknowledge her efforts. Garcelle then told Reba that Sutton was proud of how far she had come and would love for her mom to say that she was proud of her and she loved her.

Reba told her it wasn't her business and said that she had no clue about their lives. Garcelle agreed, stating that Reba was right that she didn't know them, but Garcelle felt she was just coming from the place of a caring friend.

Garcelle also opened up to her saying she had lost her mother and would give anything to talk to her. Lastly, she said in a confessional on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills:

“Somewhere along the way, Reba got really hurt and shut down.”

She added that the reason might've been Sutton's closeness with her dad, which caused Reba to grow jealous.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 every Tuesday, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

