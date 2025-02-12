“Very strange”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Keely not saying “I love you” to Boz despite talking about having a baby

Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 was aired on February 11. Titled, Mind Your Business, the episode saw Bozoma, aka Boz, Erika, and Dorit meeting up for a chat, while Garcelle and Kyle accompanied Sutton to her meeting with her mom.

While sitting down with her friends, Boz said that Keely— the man she wanted to have children with— hadn't said "I love you" to her. She said they had had conversations about having babies, but he hadn't said the golden words yet, which bothered her.

Adding to it, she also stated that she wanted to say those words to him often but would stop herself because she wanted him to say them first. She said she knew he loved her because their love was mutual, but she was just waiting to see him put it into words.

Erika and Dorit were surprised and felt for Boz, and agreed to her waiting for him to say it first. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took to X to react to this.

"Now knowing Keely crashed Boz and her daughter’s trip in Ghana, I find it very strange that he still has yet to say “I love you” to Boz," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @Tommy_Ecker)

"Boz telling Dorit to wake up is hilarious when she's over here talking about a baby with this man who hasn't even said I love you," said another fan.

"He wants a child, and she said that if she were to seriously consider it, this is how it would work for her," wrote one.

"Boz is too old to even think about having a baby with someone who hasn't said they love you to her," commented one.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feared that Keely might never say he loved Boz because they believed that if he did, he would have said the words by now.

"I fear Boz may be waiting for words and commitment that may not come. I feel like if Keely truly loved her, he would have said it by now," an X user wrote.

"I’m not sure if Boz’s relationship is going to work out, long distance can’t be easy, but I love the support she has from her daughter. I know she recently lost her house in the LA fires, if she wants a baby, she could raise one without a man just fine," wrote another.

"How long has Boz been dating? I hear I love you within 3-4 months normally," commented one.

"YALL AINT SAY I LOVE YOU BUT YOU WANT KIDS TOGETHER???? BOZ GIRL, NO MA’AM," wrote one.

What Erika and Dorit had to say about Boz's situation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 11

Dorit and Erika were shell-shocked to find out Keely hadn't told her he loved her. They both said they needed a moment to collect themselves upon hearing the news. Erika took to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional to say:

"No disrespect but having a baby but not telling the man "I love you", okay...alright, what are we doing?"

Dorit suggested directly addressing the topic, and asking him if it wasn't weird that they hadn't said the words to each other. Erika and Boz thought it was a bad idea, and Erika suggested not forcing the situation. The scene cut to Boz and Keely's date, where she asked him if he considered marriage, and he replied it was the only reason he dated.

Boz took to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional to clarify that when she knew he was dating because he was serious, she wanted to continue having conversations about marriage and babies, all while building a relationship strong enough to say the words.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

