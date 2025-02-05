The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 10 recap: Kathy throws a party as Dorit opens up about PK's parenting

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on February 4, 2025. The show follows the lives of wealthy women in California as they share their personal struggles and careers.

Previously, Garcelle invited the women to her beach house. Dorit talked to Bozoma about her separation from PK. Kyle opened up to Garcelle, Erika, and Sutton about why she left Bozoma's spa day early. Dorit and Kyle finally talked things through.

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne gave Dorit advice about her separation based on her own experience. Kyle and Garcelle met Sutton's mom, Reba, when they visited her in Georgia. Dorit also shared her thoughts on PK's parenting.

Trending

What happened in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 10?

Episode 10 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 started with a flashback to 2016 when Dorit and PK renewed their wedding vows. Then it showed their recent problems after a break-in at their home. The scene cut to Kathy lying on a bed, getting an IV treatment. She video-called Bozoma to invite her, Dorit, and Erika to a dinner party.

Meanwhile, Garcelle visited Sutton, with the latter admitting that she had a reason for inviting Garcelle over. Sutton wanted Garcelle to join her on a trip to Augusta, Georgia, to meet her mom, Reba. Then, the duo video-called Kyle to invite her to join them on the trip. Sutton hoped that having Kyle and Garcelle with her would help her fix her relationship with her 82-year-old mom.

Later on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Dorit, Boz and Erika attended Kathy's dinner party. Dorit told Boz that she texted PK about their son Jagger asking if they were getting divorced. Dorit suggested that they should be friendlier and put the kids first. But PK didn't respond.

The next day, PK replied, saying he was at a friend's wedding and telling Dorit to have a nice day. Boz was shocked and advised Dorit to prepare for a possible divorce filing from PK.

Boz and her boyfriend, Keely, went on a dinner date. Boz wanted to know Keely's thoughts on having kids. At 47, Boz felt time was running out if she wanted to get pregnant. Elsewhere, Kyle met her estranged husband, Mauricio, at a gun range. Kyle felt lonely in their old home and started crying. As Mauricio comforted her, Kyle said it was hard to adjust to a new life after decades of being together.

Sutton's friends, Garcelle, Kyle, and her dog, Junebug, arrived in Augusta, Georgia. Sutton showed them her mansion, which she bought with her ex-husband, Christian, and kept after their divorce. Sutton's mom, Reba, arrived with her friend Jim. Garcelle gave Reba a gift, a scarf, but Reba didn't seem excited.

When Garcelle said that she loved Sutton's kids, Reba replied that they're smart, but one of them is weird. Garcelle joked that she has a weird kid too, and Reba responded, “I know. I’ve seen him.” Garcelle told the others that she informed Erika about their trip to Augusta. Sutton didn't want everyone to know about the trip because it was an emotional time for her.

Garcelle thought Reba was tough on Sutton. Sutton said that she has learned that her mom is selfish and that she married someone similar. Sutton revealed that she wanted respect from her mom.

Elsewhere on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills episode, Dorit told her friends that PK sent her a 9-page email, stating she had to pay the mortgage and bills or he would divorce her. Bozoma was shocked that PK wanted to divorce Dorit before their 10-year anniversary when she would be entitled to half of their assets.

Erika advised Dorit to take care of herself and not let PK control her life. Dorit said she was ready to fight for herself. Erika also told Dorit that PK doesn't want her back and that she needs to move on. Dorit also opened up to Kathy about PK's parenting when the latter asked Dorit if she thought PK was a good father. To everyone's surprise, Dorit said no.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback