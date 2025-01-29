The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 9 recap: The cast gathers at Garcelle's beach house while Kyle explains herself

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on January 28, 2025. The show follows the luxurious lives of its cast members in California as they share their personal and professional struggles. This season's main cast includes Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly also appear as friends of the housewives.

In earlier episodes, Bozoma hosted a spa day that took a turn when Kyle left early. Dorit also confronted Erika about her opinion of Kyle and PK's text messages.

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Garcelle invited the ladies to her beach house. Dorit confided in Bozoma about her separation from PK. Kyle opened up to Garcelle, Erika, and Sutton about why she walked away from Bozoma's spa day. Dorit and Kyle finally had a chance to talk things through.

What happened in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 9?

Episode 9 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills kicked off with Kyle talking to Erika on FaceTime about Boz's spa day. Erika thought too many people were involved in Kyle and Dorit's feud. She called them the "Board of Directors." Kyle said that she felt terrible about the situation with the other ladies. She compared it to being in a cult.

Kyle added that she planned to talk to Dorit, but if the latter wanted to keep fighting, she was done making an effort.

“I can honestly say, in all these years in this group, this is the worst I have ever felt. And I just don’t have the strength in me to keep doing this,” Kyle said in her confessional.

Dorit met her friend Bozoma at a wine bar. Bozoma was confused about something Kyle said. She thought Kyle was lying about her relationship with PK and what she knew about his marriage to Dorit. Meanwhile, Dorit accused PK's sponsor who suggested they take time apart, but she didn't know if it was the sponsor's idea or PK's plan.

Kyle invited Garcelle, Sutton, and Erika to dinner on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. The next day, they were attending Garcelle's party. Sutton thought Kyle was trying to get everyone on her side against Dorit. As Kyle and Garcelle arrived, the former asked Garcelle why she told Boz about the text messages between Kyle and PK. Garcelle didn't think she had betrayed Kyle.

Garcelle mentioned a text message where Kyle said that she wouldn't share anything. This made Garcelle wonder if Kyle's relationship with PK was more than friendly. Kyle responded that she had text messages with PK because they'd known each other for years. She apologized for storming off but stood by her feelings. Sutton wanted Kyle to admit she held herself to a different standard.

Erika suggested Garcelle and Sutton give Kyle a break, considering they'd been through tough divorces themselves. Kyle felt attacked and alone in the group. Sutton wished Kyle had stayed on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, but Kyle said she needed to prioritize her mental health. They agreed to handle similar situations differently in the future.

Boz, Jennifer, and Sutton met at Kyle's house. Boz was unhappy that Kyle didn't apologize for leaving abruptly earlier. Erika and Dorit arrived, but the latter was upset. Dorit's son, Jagger, had asked about her separation from PK after seeing their Instagram post. At Garcelle's beach house, Kyle pulled Dorit aside for a talk after having dinner.

Dorit asked Kyle if she thought they were good friends and if she wanted to fix their friendship. They discussed text messages between Kyle and PK. Dorit felt Kyle should have been loyal to her, not PK. Kyle explained she wasn't taking sides and would never speak badly of Dorit.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

