"Thinks we're stupid"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kyle's apology to Sutton, Erika, and Garcelle

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 9, Kyle Richards gathered some of the cast members to apologize for her behavior in the past. She told them why she left Bozoma's event in the previous episode.

Sutton asked her why she felt the need to apologize to them and the cast member said she was sorry for yelling at them when confronted about her and P.K.'s text messages.

Fans of the reality show commented on the apology online and didn't buy it. One person wrote on X:

"kyle’s apologizing to the wrong people. she needs to apologize to boz for leaving her home in that way. she needs to apologize to dorit for texting with her husband about her. (she won’t admit it though). she needs to apologize to us because she thinks we’re stupid."

"Watching Kyle melt down this season bc she can't shut up and apologize for texting someone's husband when she outed her sisters alcoholism/addiction and spent a season trying to out an alleged affair between Denise and an ex cast member is insane. You reap what you sow," a fan commented.

"Often times people give blanket apologies to avoid fully taking accountability and that’s exactly what Kyle just did!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 wondered why Bozoma wasn't at the dinner since Kyle had left her house.

"Why wasn’t Boz invited to the dinner? Did she get an apology too? Considering it was her home… Kyle proving once again her visit to Boz wasn’t to get to know her but to sway her opinion about Dorit," a person wrote.

"Kyle not apologizing to Boz when it was her house and her event is nasty work," a fan commented.

"I do think Kyle owes Boz an apology for leaving her house," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"Kyle is being so grown for apologizing, I’m not sure why Sutton isn’t accepting it? Sutton shouldn’t even be involved in the first place," a person wrote.

"Sutton said give specifics- the women in this group give blanket apologies all the time and if you don’t accept it.. you look like the crazy one! So for Kyle to sit here and be soooo offended that everyone just asked a question- the reaction doesn’t match the situation," a fan commented.

"Everyone's coming at me"— Kyle Richards explains her apology to Garcelle, Sutton, and Erika in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 9

Kyle Richards invited some of the cast members out for dinner during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 9. She explained to Sutton, Erika, and Garcelle that she wanted to apologize for leaving early on Friday.

As Erika told her she didn't need to apologize to her, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated she wanted to apologize for the way she acted and not what she said. Sutton Starcke told her that she was confused and asked Kyle again what she wanted to apologize for.

Kyle asked the other cast members whether it was clear that she wanted to apologize because she left early and how she spoke to them. Sutton asked if Kyle felt bad because she yelled at them.

"I thought Oh, my God everyone's coming at me, I felt like I had to defend my character," she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 star Sutton chimed in on the apology in a confessional. She said she wanted Kyle to apologize for holding herself to a different standard than everyone else. She added she wanted Kyle to recognize she was the same as the rest of them and wasn't "some preacher" who lived in "some castle land."

Fans of the reality show commented on Kyle's apology online and felt it wasn't genuine.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 are available to stream on Peacock.

