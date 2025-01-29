"I want to be in love" — The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle hopes for love again after split from Mauricio

During the January 28 episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Kyle revealed her openness to romance after splitting from Mauricio Umansky. She expressed her desire for another committed partner. This conversation started when the cast members discussed Erika Jayne's claim that she had never been in love. Erika clarified that she was single and looking for someone new.

Erika described her ideal partner as tall, dark, handsome, wealthy, and younger. She also valued intelligence, wanting someone to engage in interesting conversations. Kyle asked Erika if she sought a serious relationship. Erika replied that she didn't think she'd marry again, but was open to finding a companion or boyfriend.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle had different expectations, as she expressed that she wanted to be in love and in a committed relationship. Erika found this surprising, given Kyle's long history of committed relationships since age 18. Kyle explained her perspective, emphasizing her desire for a meaningful partnership.

"For me, I don't want to just have a good time. I mean, I want to be in love and in a committed relationship, 100 percent," claimed Kyle.

What events took place during episode 9 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

Kyle and Erika caught up on FaceTime, discussing Boz's spa day. Erika felt that too many people were involved in Kyle and Dorit's argument, which she jokingly called the "Board of Directors." Kyle expressed regret over the situation, comparing it to being trapped in a cult. She planned to talk to Dorit but was willing to give up if Dorit wanted to keep fighting.

Dorit met Bozoma at a wine bar, where Bozoma shared her confusion about something Kyle had said. Bozoma suspected Kyle was dishonest about her knowledge of PK's marriage to Dorit. Kyle hosted a dinner party for Garcelle, Sutton, and Erika. The next day, at Garcelle's party, Sutton suspected Kyle was trying to win them over against Dorit and believed Kyle wanted to gather support.

“But I will tell you this. Erika might be a minion, but Garcelle and Sutton, we are not minions,” Sutton claimed.

At the party, Kyle asked Garcelle why she shared information about Kyle's text messages with PK. Garcelle didn't think she had betrayed Kyle's trust. She mentioned a text where Kyle said she wouldn't share anything, making Garcelle wonder about Kyle's relationship with PK. Kyle explained that she had known PK for years and exchanged text messages.

She apologized for storming off but stood by her feelings. Sutton thought Kyle held herself to a different standard. Erika suggested Garcelle and Sutton be more understanding, given Kyle's recent divorce. Kyle felt attacked and alone. Sutton wished Kyle had stayed calm, but Kyle prioritized her mental health. They agreed to handle similar situations better in the future.

Boz, Jennifer, and Sutton gathered at Kyle's home. Boz was upset that Kyle hadn't apologized for leaving earlier. Erika and Dorit arrived on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, but Dorit was clearly distressed. Her son Jagger had asked about her separation from PK after seeing their social media post. At Garcelle's beach house, Kyle pulled Dorit aside for a private talk.

Dorit asked Kyle if she considered them good friends and if she wanted to repair their friendship on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. The evening ended when Garcelle invited the women to write down something they were grateful for or a wish and put it in a lantern. However, the lanterns flew away, causing the women to burst into laughter.

