"Take some time apart and separate" — The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Dorit claims PK's sponsor suggested their split

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills released on January 28, 2025, Dorit Kemsley shared details about her separation from Paul "PK" Kemsley. While having lunch with Bozoma "Boz" Saint John, Dorit revealed that PK's sponsor played a key role in their decision to split. The reality TV star recalled how she, PK, and his sponsor sat down to discuss the matter and the sponsor suggested them to take time apart.

“The day PK and I decided to separate was him, his sponsor, and myself in our backyard — and his sponsor was doing the talking. His sponsor’s the one who suggested that we take some time apart and separate,” Dorit shared in a confessional.

Dorit was caught off guard and didn't ask if it was PK's idea or the sponsor's. Dorit told Bozoma that she had always protected PK's image, even when their marriage was struggling. She didn't want her parents to think badly of him.

Bozoma pointed out how disappointing it must be to spend years defending someone, only to have things end in separation. Dorit admitted that the experience left her shocked and wondering who she had really been married to.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley opens up about her split and how her kids are coping

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Dorit shared more details of the day when she and PK decided to separate. She revealed that she felt completely caught off guard. Bozoma asked why PK's sponsor had to suggest they take time apart. Dorit explained that the sponsor said it would be best for them to separate.

Bozoma didn't think the sponsor should have gotten involved in their marriage. She believed the sponsor's role was to advise PK on his sobriety, not their relationship. Dorit clarified that PK's sponsor was helping him with his newfound sobriety, and they had been working together daily.

"Girl, with all due respect, the sponsor is supposed to advise him on his sobriety, OK? Now, you enter our sacred marriage? And you want to tell me what we should do? Oh, absolutely not," said Bozoma.

On the January 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit also shared an update on how her kids, Jagger and Phoenix, were coping with her separation from PK. Dorit told Bozoma that her 10-year-old son, Jagger, asked her a question while they were walking the dogs. He wanted to know if she and his dad were divorced.

The other cast members of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills were surprised by Jagger's direct question. Dorit explained that her son had seen something on Instagram about her marriage and asked about it. Dorit shared the explanation she gave Jagger about her separation from PK. She told him that sometimes married couples need time apart. Jagger asked if she and PK would always be friends. Dorit hoped they would.

"I said, 'In marriages, when you're married for a long time, you can have your ups and downs, sometimes you need a little time apart,'" claimed Dorit.

This conversation happened after Dorit and PK decided not to tell their kids about their separation. PK discussed their marital problems with Mauricio Umansky over lunch. PK said he and Dorit knew their kids best and would handle the situation. He mentioned their kids' ages, 8 and 10.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

