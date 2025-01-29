“He made me a poor woman”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne criticizes Tom Girardi

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Erika Jayne spoke about her past relationship with Tom Girardi. On January 28, 2025, Bravo published an article about this conversation that happened after season 14, episode 9 aired, where Erika and her co-stars talked about love, dating, and relationships.

During the After Show of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika was asked about her ideal partner and if she would get married again. She said she likes someone “tall, dark, handsome, wealthy, younger” and added that “maybe blonde” could also work. She also said intelligence is important in a partner.

While talking about her past, Erika brought up her ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

“Gotta be able to talk about weird s**t with me. I mean, I had a rich man... but then he made me a poor woman.”

Her comment referred to the financial and legal troubles she faced after their separation and Tom’s ongoing legal issues.

Erika Jayne on dating and marriage in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show

During the After Show of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika spoke about her dating life and future relationship plans. She shared that she is single and open to dating, describing it as “auditioning” for potential partners. While she talked about looks, she also said intelligence and good conversations are important.

When asked about her thoughts on marriage, Erika said that she does not see herself remarrying.

“I don’t think that I will ever be married again, and I’m OK with that,” she stated.

Instead, she expressed interest in having a “great boyfriend” and someone to “go do things with,” without the expectation of marriage.

Erika’s divorce from Tom has not been finalized, as legal issues surrounding him have delayed the process. Tom, once a successful attorney, lost his law license and was placed under conservatorship due to health concerns.

Erika has previously addressed how Tom’s legal troubles affected her, stating that she was unaware of his financial misconduct. She has denied any involvement in the lawsuits against him, and has spoken about rebuilding her life since their separation.

Kyle Richards shares her perspective

While Erika spoke about not planning to remarry, Kyle Richards expressed her point of view during the After Show of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She shared that she still believed in love and hoped to find a "committed" relationship in the future.

“For me, I don’t want to just have a good time. I mean, I want to be in love and in a committed relationship, 100 percent,” Kyle said.

Her comment surprised Erika, who pointed out that Kyle had been in a long-term relationship since she was 18 years old. Kyle explained that, for her, relationships are about "soul connection."

“To me, it’s about a soul. It would just have to be someone who shows up in your life serendipitous and you have a soul connection, and that’s it,” she said.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation in 2023, but as of January 2025, neither has filed for divorce. Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, previously stated that Kyle is "taking time for herself" and spending more time with her daughters in an exclusive interview with People magazine on November 5, 2024.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

