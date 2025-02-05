“Ghastly ball”—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Garcelle and Kyle visiting Sutton’s mom with her

Episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 was released on February 4, 2025. The episode saw Garcelle and Kyle meeting Sutton's mom, Reba. After the three of them sat down, Sutton told them how Reba had been cold to her in life and how that had impacted her.

When Sutton took Garcelle and Kyle to Reba's house, Garcelle bought a gift for her. While unwrapping it, Reba feared the gift was some kind of a "prank" or a "lizard" because the ladies laughed when it was handed to her. But it was just a shawl.

Reba also called Sutton's kids "weird." When Garcelle joked that she too had weird children, Reba agreed and said she had seen them. Garcelle and Kyle found the the conversation funny and laughed about it during their confessionals.

Later in the episode, Sutton opened up about the lack of acknowledgment from her mom while she was growing up. She called her mom a "narcissist" and wondered if Reba felt anything for her. Garcelle told her that Sutton exhibited some behaviors of her mom.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took to X and shared their thoughts on this visit to Reba's house.

"Reba is the mean church lady, stuck up country club member, and nice nasty southern "belle" all rolled up in one ghastly ball," a fan said.

"Seeing Reba makes so much about Sutton make sense. I think Sutton has tried hard to not be like her mom and hates when Reba’s traits sneak thru because she so badly doesn’t want to be like her. That’s why she gets so defensive when she’s called out," said another.

"I knew all Sutton’s mother was worried about was if Sutton could still pay for her lifestyle. The worst type of mother," added another.

"There's something about Sutton's mother that doesn't sit well with me but I am not going say it. I can't," another person wrote.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pointed out the things Reba did that struck them.

"We all know what Sutton's mom is… rude as hell for not even acknowledging the gift. Like Garcelle take that gift back," an X user wrote.

"Sutton’s mom calling Kyle pretty and not Garcelle is extremely telling," wrote another.

"Why Sutton thought it was a good idea to bring Garcelle to visit her mother is beyond me. Her reaction to Garcelle’s gift was…. awkward to say the least," commented one.

"I feel so bad for Sutton, her mom really is cold. Sutton just wants love," another wrote.

What Sutton told Garcelle and Kyle about Reba after their visit in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 episode 14?

When the three of them sat down on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode 14, Sutton stated that she wasn't similar to her mother like Garcelle had said. She explained that it was because she was hard on herself, contrary to her mother, who was tough on Sutton and didn't have feelings.

Kyle brought up the time when Sutton told her about her mother's visit to her store. The scene flashed back to 2021, when Reba visited her store and Sutton urged her, with tearful eyes, to take it seriously because she had put a lot of time and effort into making it.

Sutton got emotional while recalling the moment, as she told Garcelle that she was so excited to have her at the store because she made it. She said it was "hurtful and hard" to see her mom not recognizing her efforts. Talking about how Reba reacted to Sutton's divorce, she said in a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional:

"She was so nervous about the divorce that I wasn't going to have enough money to help support her lifestyle. I learned that I was raised by a narcissist and I married a narcissist."

Sutton continued to explain that she wanted Reba to acknowledge how she was raising children, and had started a business all by herself. Garcelle sympathized with her and understood where she was coming from.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10, come out on Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

