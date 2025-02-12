"So emotional"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Sutton discussing her father's passing

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 latest episode, titled, Mind Your Business, on February 11, 2025.

Trigger Warning: The following article mentions depression, suicide, and substance abuse.

In episode 11 of RHOBH season 14, Sutton visited her mother's hometown Augusta, Georgia with Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards. While they were there, Sutton took her co-stars to visit the house she grew up in, which was also where her father ended his life.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Sutton talking about her father online and felt One person wrote on X:

"That was so emotional!!"

"I understand. Reba knew Sutton’s dad was sick for much longer than Sutton could’ve imagined. She probably covered it up for a good part of Sutton’s life & resents the fact that Sutton’s memories carry so much love, when Reba’s memories of him remain that painful burden," a fan commented.

"I feel so bad for Sutton. She had a great relationship with her dad," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 commented on Sutton admitting to resenting her mother for her father's passing:

"I get Reba, she held the family together, pushed forward & sheltered her kids from her husbands issues & never asked for a thank you or recognition. It’s what old school southern women did. Sutton has romanticized her dad & blames her mom for her dads issues," a person wrote.

"Sutton needs to forgive her mother & try to look at their situation from her mother’s eyes. Her nurturing was being strong & holding the family together. It had to have been hard being married to a man with severe depression & raising kids with no help," a fan commented.

"Sutton’s mom being jealous of her relationship with her dad makes sense. I’m watching my mom contend with that right now—fighting to get time in with my grandfather that my grandmother blocked for most of her life," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"Sutton’s mom was jealous of Sutton’s relationship with her dad and being distant is her way punishing Sutton. I would be pissed at my mom for not doing more for my dad….i also think her mom wanted her hubby gone because she was so jealous," a person wrote.

"I’m an OG #RHOBH watcher & tonight’s episode was one of the best episodes. I truly appreciate @SuttonBStracke arc & allowing us to watch as she tackles some very challenging family dynamics. I have a mom who is built like Sutton’s mom, & I work in behavioral health w/seniors, & can relate so much. I applaud Sutton’s courage along w/Kyle & Garcelle’s friendship, vulnerability, & support," a fan commented.

Sutton opens up about her father's suicide in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14's latest episode

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 11, Sutton Starcke's visit to her childhood home brought back memories of her father and his struggle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Sutton recalled getting a call when she was 20 years old. She said she didn't understand how her father, who was her "rock" was starting to "break." The reality star noted that they had to hospitalize him twice and said that her father was prescribed medication for depression and was on sleeping pills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 star noted that the medication didn't work and he would self-medicate with alcohol and remained confused a lot of the time. Sutton also revealed her father talked about wanting to end his life and called the lack of his treatment "disjointed."

The cast member further revealed that when her father ended his life, his mother was in the kitchen and knew about the pills. She noted there was a gun in the house, which his father used on himself.

Fans of RHOBH season 14 commented on Sutton talking about her father and termed the episode "emotional."

Tune in every Tuesday on Bravo to watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.

