The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 11 recap: Sutton takes the ladies to her old home while Boz opens up about Keely

On February 11, 2025, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on Bravo, following the lives of wealthy California women. Earlier, Erika Jayne advised Dorit on her separation, Kyle and Garcelle met Sutton’s mother in Georgia, and Dorit shared thoughts on PK’s parenting.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Sutton revisiting past hurts when she visited her childhood home and opened up to her mother. Bozoma discussed her desire to have children and her ongoing relationship with Keely with her daughter and friends.

What happened in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 11?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members visited Sutton's home in Augusta, Georgia. Kyle chatted with Sutton's mother, Reba, and learned that Reba didn't consider herself a nurturing person. Sutton's property manager, Avi, arrived and informed Reba that they would be having brunch instead of breakfast. While Kyle and Sutton got ready for brunch, Kyle shared Reba's comment about not being a nurturer.

Sutton was surprised by her mother's admission. Sutton then shared her family's struggles with her father's depression. He had been hospitalized twice and took medication, but also self-medicated with alcohol. Sadly, he took his own life in 2002. Meanwhile, Garcelle sat with Reba on the porch and tried to help Reba understand Sutton's desire for affection. Reba responded harshly, saying Garcelle didn't understand the situation.

Garcelle opened up about missing her own mother and wishing she could talk to her. Sutton announced that brunch was ready, and Reba complained about the wait. Garcelle believed Reba was jealous of Sutton's close relationship with her father, leading to tension between them. Sutton planned to visit her childhood home, where her father passed away, with Garcelle and Kyle. Reba was horrified by the idea.

Sutton shared resentment toward her mother for knowing about her father’s struggles. In California, Bozoma discussed having a child with her partner, Keely, and was impressed by her daughter Lael’s support. Despite her mother’s objections, Sutton visited her childhood home with friends. The owners let them in, and Sutton, though emotional, explored the house.

They entered a room designed and built by Sutton's father. Sutton pointed out the sofa where she last saw her father. Sutton deeply regretted not spending a few minutes with him and felt guilty about her actions. Since her father's death, Sutton's relationship with her mother, Reba, had been strained but she expressed wanting to mend their relationship.

Bozoma met with Erika and Dorit on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They were surprised that Bozoma and Keely discussed having children, but never said "I love you." Bozoma wanted Keely to say it first, and Dorit and Erika agreed. Dorit shared that she talked to PK, her estranged husband. She still saw him as the father of their children, not as an enemy.

Dorit asked PK to slow down, saying it was all about their kids. Bozoma thought PK was being tricky. Dorit denied it, saying PK's seven-page email was just him venting. Then Dorit asked Erika to stop giving her skeptical looks. Erika thought PK was ruthless in business and would be in their divorce too. However, Dorit wasn't listening.

Her friends explained that PK was trying to keep her calm so he could take control. Bozoma feared PK would hire the best divorce lawyers, leaving Dorit with poor representation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode concluded with Sutton trying to talk to Reba again. Eventually, after exchanging a few words, they decided to work on their relationship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

