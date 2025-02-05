"Protect yourself" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika advises Dorit to prioritize her interests amid separation

In episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 which was released on February 5, Erika Jayne gave Dorit Kemsley some blunt advice about her separation. Erika drew from her own experience with a messy divorce to encourage Dorit to take action. Erika expressed her concern for Dorit's well-being during a dinner with Bozoma Saint John and Kathy Hilton.

Erika told Dorit that she needed to protect herself and view PK as an adversary rather than a partner.

"You’ve begged for honesty, and I’m gonna give it to you. You have to protect yourself. You have to go, ‘Hold on a second. The price of poker has completely changed. This is not my partner. This is not my friend. This is my adversary now,'” Erika stated.

Trending

Kathy and Bozoma showed their support for Erika's advice with nods and words of agreement. Erika's words in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemed to have an impact on Dorit.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne urges Dorit Kemsley to take control amid PK separation

Erika told Dorit her situation was tough but urged her to take control before PK did. Boz agreed, and Erika emphasized acting before it was too late.

Erika admitted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she was speaking from her own experience, having been paralyzed by fear and waiting too long to take action in her own life.

“I’m preaching to myself as much as I’m preaching to you, because I could’ve done a better job for myself. But I was paralyzed by fear and I waited until the last minute. And I shouldn’t have," Erika said.

Bozoma shared her own advice with Dorit, warning her not to become desperate. She explained that desperation can lead to poor decision-making, a lesson she learned from her business experience. Dorit seemed determined, stating in her confessional that she was ready to fight for herself if necessary. She felt that once she reached a certain point, there would be no turning back.

However, Dorit still had doubts and asked her friends if she should be sure she didn't want to reconcile with PK before moving forward. Erika reassured her that PK had made it clear he didn't want to reunite. Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Bozoma Saint John had dinner at Kathy Hilton's house.

They discussed Dorit's separation from Paul "PK" Kemsley and how she always defended him and his parenting. Kathy asked Dorit if she thought PK was a good father. Dorit surprisingly said no. She explained that she used to protect PK and make excuses for him, but the truth was different.

In a confessional on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit shared more about PK's parenting.

"There are times that I think PK's the greatest father in the world. But is he the most hands-on father? The truth is, no," Dorit stated.

Dorit shared that PK often left for weeks without contacting the kids, and she covered for him. She felt unappreciated for protecting him.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, she clarified that she doesn’t see PK as a bad father—her earlier comment was influenced by an emotional email. While he’s not very hands-on, she believes he is a good father, and her main priority has always been her children’s well-being.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback