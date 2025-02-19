"Completely vulnerable"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kyle and Dorit discussing their marriages

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14's latest episode, which aired on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley discussed the end of their respective marriages.

Dorit asked whether Kyle wanted to reconcile with Mauricio and the latter said she wanted to take time not to do anything. Dorit asked whether she wanted a divorce and Kyle said if she and Mauricio were not going to get back together, then she'd rather get a divorce.

Dorit told her they needed to live and stated she hadn't been able to breathe. She added that she felt like she was still "digesting" her divorce with PK and Kyle told her she never imagined Kyle being in the position she was.

Fans online reacted to the conversation between the RHOBH cast members and praised the vulnerability they showed. One person wrote on X:

"Kyle and Dorit were so real for having that conversation at the end of tonight's episode. They were completely vulnerable. Dorit's messy room showed her state of mind. It was sad to watch."

"FINALLY Kyle and Dorit are having the conversation I’ve been waiting for all season I need these b*tches to First Wives Club it," a fan commented.

"Kyle and Dorit friends again and we got a whole episode of drama? Oh Beverly Hills is SO back," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 felt Kyle and Dorit were letting their spouses decide the future of their marriages:

"I don't understand why Kyle and Dorit are LETTING the decision up to MO and PK," a person wrote.

"Kyle and Dorit are letting their husbands make all of the decisions. That’s sad," a fan commented.

"kyle & dorit’s ability to go from going tit for tat, to having conversations over their separations to men that are vacationing in europe together, is exactly why boz needs to take the hint from the other ladies & stay out it. don’t defend. keep calm, let them charade on," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"Finally Kyle and Dorit coming to terms with their pending divorces and how challenging their lives have become. The sit down and friendship we needed to see," a person wrote.

"This conversation with Kyle and Dorit upstairs seems like a good thing," a fan commented.

"We're leaning on one another"— Dorit chimes in on her conversation with Kyle in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 12

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 12, titled, Land of the Free, Home of the Shade, Kyle and Dorit discussed their marriages. Dorit reminded Kyle and she and Mauricio said they would separate for six months and then reflect upon their relationship. She reminded her it had been six months and asked her if she wanted to get back together with him.

She further asked whether she wanted to get a divorce and Kyle said she didn't want to stay in a state of limbo. Dorit also opened up about her separation from PK and noted that while she was still processing the change, PK had been ready to separate from her. The cast member further opened up about the conversation with Kyle in a confessional.

"It felt like old times, we were leaning on each other," Dorit said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast member added that she missed having such conversations with Kyle. She also told Kyle that if their husbands wanted a divorce, they were going to get a divorce.

Kyle asked whether PK had asked for a divorce and Dorit said he had but only in a threatening way. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast member told Dorit they were both in a similar "stagnant" situation.

Fans online reacted to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast members' conversation online and praised them for being vulnerable.

