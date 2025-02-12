"Empty threats" — The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley criticizes PK's communication style

Dorit Kemsley recently talked about her estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's communication style as they navigated their separation. In the February 11, 2025, episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills After Show that comes right after the regular broadcasting, Dorit discussed the nine-page email PK sent her about finances and custody, which she felt was overwhelming.

PK later said that he didn't mean what he wrote, but Dorit didn't think his approach was acceptable. She believed PK tended to give trivial ultimatums and didn't think through the consequences of his words. She also thought PK acted impulsively and had a quick temper.

"Subsequently, he's said that he used a sledge hammer to crack a nut. So, essentially, it was empty threats or, you know, he would never follow through. But none of it, none of it, is okay," claimed Dorit.

Dorit further explained in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills After Show that PK would sometimes say things without thinking, like mentioning their separation or divorce "so easily." She found it hard to deal with someone who didn't understand the impact of their words.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley's friends warn her about PK's Intentions

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Dorit shared with Boz and Erika Jayne that she and PK had a phone call after he sent her an email. Dorit seemed relieved that the call was peaceful. However, her friends were not convinced this was a good sign. They encouraged Dorit to consider filing for divorce before PK took legal action.

Later in the After Show, Dorit reflected on that moment and realized she hadn't taken the situation seriously enough. Boz had warned Dorit that she was in denial. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast member believed Dorit didn't want to face the reality of her situation.

“That’s why you have friends, who then can see for you and say, ‘Girl, there’s danger,'" stated Boz.

Dorit explained that she had talked to PK on the phone to understand what she was dealing with. She wanted to know if the PK she knew still existed. Dorit said that their phone conversation revealed a "completely different person." She wanted to understand PK better, regardless of their future together.

She believed gaining insight into his thoughts and behavior would help her maintain a good relationship with him, especially since he's the father of her children. Even if they didn't stay married, Dorit knew she would still have to navigate challenges with PK. According to her, she could prepare herself for the difficulties by understanding him better.

What other events happened on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 11?

Kyle and Garcelle visited Sutton's home in Georgia earlier in the episode. Kyle talked to Sutton's mother, Reba, and got to know that Reba didn't think of herself as caring towards her daughter. Sutton shared her family's struggles with her father's depression, which led to his death in 2002. Garcelle tried to help Reba understand Sutton's need for affection, but Reba responded harshly to that.

Later, Sutton planned to visit her childhood home with Garcelle and Kyle, despite Reba's objections. Sutton felt resentful toward her mother for knowing about her father's struggles. In California, Bozoma spoke to her partner, Keely, about having a child. Bozoma was impressed by her daughter Lael's support. Sutton visited her childhood home, where she felt emotional but explored the house with her friends.

Sutton regretted not spending time with her father before he passed away. Since then, Sutton's relationship with her mother had been strained, but Sutton wanted to repair it. Bozoma met with Erika and Dorit and discussed her relationship with Keely.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills every Tuesday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

