"Someone who needs validation" — The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle opens up about Sutton's emotional needs

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 released a new episode on February 12, 2025, on Bravo. In this episode, Kyle Richards got to understand her friend Sutton Stracke better after their trip to Augusta, Georgia. She realized that Sutton's complicated relationship with her mother, Reba, might be a driving force behind her actions.

Kyle recalled the time Sutton opened her store and sought validation from Reba. Her mother's lack of praise had an impact on Sutton. Kyle understood that Sutton's desire for validation stemmed from her distant relationship with Reba.

This new insight changed Kyle's perspective on her friendship with Sutton. She felt that Sutton was someone who craved affection, possibly due to the lack of emotional support from her mother.

"I don't know, I just all of a sudden made a lot of excuses for the things she has done. She's someone who needs validation. Or attention, maybe," said Kyle.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Kyle makes the connection between Sutton's behavior and past trauma

In The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills episode, Kyle referenced a past incident where Sutton left a Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas after not being chosen to go on stage. Kyle thought this moment might reveal a pattern in Sutton's behavior. She believed that Sutton might be hurt when she felt excluded, such as the Magic Mike incident.

Kyle expressed that she felt like making excuses for Sutton's actions, but now she gained clarity on the latter's behavior. She recalled a similar situation with a past cast member who had a difficult relationship with her mother. This cast member's mother never expressed love, which made Kyle realize that some people seek validation from others due to lack of such support in their personal lives.

"I'm just making a lot of excuses for her and things are just clearer to me," expressed Kyle.

Sutton and Kyle navigated various challenges during their time on the reality show. In the past, they had disagreements, especially during a group trip to Las Vegas on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 13. Kyle criticized Sutton for losing her temper in unnecessary situations, while Sutton accused Kyle of hiding her personal problems.

However, the two eventually patched things up, particularly when Kyle was going through marital issues and separated from Mauricio Umansky. During the season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Sutton opened up about how their friendship evolved and admitted that she wasn't the best friend to Kyle during that difficult time.

The two friends reconnected over dinner after a few months apart. Initially, they felt awkward, but soon they relaxed and even cried together. Sutton revealed that she initiated their reconciliation because she missed Kyle and wanted to reconnect. Sutton started noticing things online that she knew Kyle would like, and she missed sharing those with her.

This realization prompted Sutton to reach out to Kyle, and they began working on their friendship again. In the episode released on February 11, 2025, Sutton visited her old home with her mother Reba, Garcelle, and Kyle. She got emotional getting inside the room where she saw her father alive for the last time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

