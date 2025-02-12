"Good job mom" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans praise Bozoma's relationship with her daughter 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 aired a brand new episode this week. Episode 11 was released on February 11, and saw a special appearance by Bozoma Saint John's daughter, Lael.

The RHOBH cast member opened up about her relationship with her daughter and said that they were "really tight" since it had only been the two of them for the past 10 years. The two discussed the events of Lael's life as well as Boz's relationship with Keely.

Fans of the the Bravo reality show commented on the mother-daughter duo's interaction online and praised their relationship. One person wrote on X:

"Boz' daughter is a gem. WOW! fk. Good job mom."

"Boz's Daughter? So mature!! Good job Mama Boz!" a fan commented.

"I’m not sure if Boz’s relationship is going to work out, long distance can’t be easy, but I love the support she has from her daughter. I know she recently lost her house in the LA fires, if she wants a baby, she could raise one without a man just fine," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 called their relationship "beautiful":

"Boz’s daughter is so mature & you can tell they have like one of the most beautiful relationships: That’s her best friend & I love to see it!" a person wrote.

"Boz’s daughter is gorgeous & seems just as cool as her insanely cool mom. She reminds me of my stepdaughter & I love the way their generation thinks… So selfless when considering the feelings of the ones they love- just wanting the best for her mom & supporting her 100%" a fan commented.

"Boz and her daughter have such a loving relationship and is a sharp contrast between Sutton and her mom," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 further said:

"boz scene with her daughter is a much needed pallet cleanser after the first 15 minutes…" a person wrote.

"I love Lael’s relationship with Boz. A good mother/daughter relationship can heal the world," a fan commented.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Boz and her daughter discuss Keely in Season 14 Episode 11

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 Episode 11, titled, Mind Your Business, Bozoma and her daughter discussed the events of their lives. While referring to a previous conversation, the RHOBH cast member noted that she realized she brought up a "serious topic" with her daughter while working out in regards to her romantic life.

Lael asked how how her mother and Mr. Keely had been dating and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast member said "eight months."

"Because you told me in December but I don't know if you guys were officially dating yet. You just said you're friends and then you gave me eyebrows, so I didn't know exactly," Lael said.

The paired laughed about Lael's statement and Boz's daughter recalled what her mother had said to her while mimicking her. The Bravo celebrity asked her daughter why she was imitating her and said she didn't talk like that. Lael said at that point she wasn't sure if they were exclusively dating and Boz said they were.

"A man's not gonna fly halfway across the world to see you," Boz said.

In a confessional, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reality star recalled Keely and Lael's first meeting. She said it was when he "spontaneously" showed up in Ghana and she had to "quickly explain" to her daughter who he was.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 commented on Boz and her daughter's conversation online and praised the relationship they shared.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 are available to stream on Bravo.

