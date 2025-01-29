"THANK GOD"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Dorit and Kyle making amends 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired episode 9 on January 28, 2025. The segment saw the conclusion of Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards' feud, as the two spoke about the tension between them as a result of Kyle texting Dorit's ex, P.K.

Dorit asked Kyle if she ever considered them "good friends," and asked whether she wanted to salvage their friendship. Dorit explained why her texts to P.K. hurt her and asked where her loyalty was. She further told the cameras that it was unrealistic of Kyle to expect she could be friends with both P.K. and her, and expressed wanting her to behave like a "girl's girl."

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and were having to see the feud come to an end.

"THANK GOD let’s move on now,"one person wrote on X.

"I’m glad Dorit & Kyle came to some sort of middle ground, I’m excited to see literally any other storyline for yeh rest of the season now. Enjoying Boz, Tilly, Sutton, Dorit, Garcelle & even Erika. Never Kyle, but Kathy, yes," a fan commented.

"Dorit makes a valid point in this conversation with Kyle. Her loyalty should be with HER, not PK," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 said Kyle wasn't a good friend to Dorit:

"Kyle, you have not been a good friend to Dorit. The flashbacks showing you enforcing things being addressed also apply to you. You are not exempt from having to answer for your inconsistencies," a person wrote.

"Kyle would NEVER be ok with Dorit texting Mauricio like that!" a fan commented.

"The calmest they have spoken to each other for a while, and Dorit comes straight for the jugular with Kyle and her bullsh*t. Kyle stuttering uhhh ahhhh you know what your doing," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"I'm glad Kyle and Dorit talked out their issues. Hopefully, it's over now. Though I still believe Kyle is only making amends because she sees her icing Dorit out isn't going to work anymore," a person wrote.

"Dorit, I’m going to hold your hand while I say this…let Kyle & PK have each other. You don’t need either of them, sis. And while you’re at it, let Kyle & Erika have each other too," a fan commented.

"Is your loyalty with me or are you his friend?"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit questions Kyle in season 14 episode 9

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14's latest episode, Kyle and Dorit had a private discussion about their ongoing feud during Garcelle's beach party. Dorit asked Kyle whether she wanted to salvage their friendship, and explained why her texting her ex was problematic.

Dorit told Kyle that her telling P.K. she wouldn’t reveal any information he shared with her was not okay. She added that as a friend, she expected Kyle to share any information she got that would be helpful for her. Kyle chimed in and said she wanted P.K. to know she was a trustworthy friend, and it was her way of saying she was a "safe space."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14's Dorit stated that since P.K. and she were in a "separation," Kyle needed to be clear about her loyalties.

"Is your loyalty with me or are you his friend?" Dorit asked.

She added that if Kyle was her friend, her sending such a text message, Dorit expected her to any information P.K. would have given her if it was helpful to her. Dorit further told the cameras it was "unrealistic" for Kyle to think she could be friends with both P.K. and her, given their circumstances.

Dorit stated she wanted Kyle to be a "girlfriend" and a "girl's girl" that she always claimed to be. Kyle explained she didn't think about choosing sides and assured P.K. hadn't said anything bad about her. Dorit explained that she wanted her to give her the respect Kyle would expect from her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 fans reacted to the conversation online and were happy to see the cast members resolve their issues.

Tune in every Tuesday at 8 pm ET to watch what happens next between Dorit and Kyle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 on Bravo.

