"Not been easy for me" – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma opens up about her pregnancy journey

In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on Tuesday, February 18, Bozoma Saint John talked candidly about her fertility battle and previous pregnancy loss. Bozoma talked about her battles with pre-eclampsia and pregnancy issues in this episode. She also talked about her worries about attempting to get pregnant again with her partner, Keely Watson.

Apart from Bozoma's emotional disclosure, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode also emphasized the continuous conflicts within the ensemble. At a gathering, the tense bond between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley became the focal point, sparking a dispute about loyalty and previous disputes. Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were also caught up in the incident.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John talks about her fertility struggles

Bozoma Saint John revealed personal information regarding her past pregnancies during the February 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Speaking to the cast, she revealed,

“The experiences of pregnancy have not been easy for me.”

She described how pre-eclampsia, a disorder that affects pregnancy and produces high blood pressure, caused her first pregnancy to end tragically.

Bozoma was brought to the hospital for labor and delivery at six and a half months due to high blood pressure.

“My baby didn’t survive,” she said.

Two months later, she decided she still wanted to be a mother and later welcomed her daughter, Lael Saint John, with her late husband, Peter Saint John, in 2009. In 2013, Peter passed away after being diagnosed with cancer.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bozoma's fertility has come up frequently this season as she and her boyfriend, Keely Watson, have talked about the potential of becoming parents together.

“Because I’m a mature woman, you would assume I have to get checked out to see if I’m still viable to be able to carry a baby,” she said during the show, acknowledging the worries about her age and fertility.

They hadn't yet seen a fertility expert, though. Despite feeling excited about the idea of expanding her family, Bozoma admitted that the reality of undergoing medical procedures scared her.

She also expressed concern, saying,

“What if we don’t get the results we want?”

Bozoma recalled her previous pregnancy experience, calling her second pregnancy with Lael "horrific" and describing her ongoing worry.

“I would have to squeeze Peter’s hand because, what if?” she said.

Now, 15 years later, she feels uncertain about how to find reassurance in her fertility journey. In a confessional, she shared,

“While it’s exciting and hopeful to think about having a baby with Keely, I can’t help but go right back to those days where I was scared to death every single day of my pregnancy.”

What else happened in the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode?

The February 18 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured important developments in the continuing cast turmoil, in addition to Bozoma's confessions.

After an emotional vacation when Sutton and her mother, Reba, reconciled, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards were getting ready to depart Augusta, Georgia. But there was a surprising moment when Reba heard Kyle and Garcelle confess that they had overheard her private chat with Sutton.

Tensions were high during the barbeque party that Dorit Kemsley hosted. Erika Jayne urged Kyle to spend time with Bozoma, but Kyle was apprehensive because he thought Bozoma had not shown her much affection. Despite their ongoing marital difficulties, Kyle was also taken aback when she arrived at Dorit's residence and noticed a number of pictures of Dorit's husband, PK Kemsley.

Sutton thought it strange that no one was at the door to greet visitors when she arrived at the party. Once inside, tensions escalated when Dorit mentioned Sutton’s alcohol consumption. This led to Sutton snapping,

“Oh, Dorit, shut up. You’re such a b*tch.”

Dorit responded by asking Sutton not to call her that in her home, but Sutton defended herself, saying that Dorit was intentionally being difficult. When Sutton tried to leave, Kyle and Garcelle followed her, further frustrating Dorit.

Later in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bozoma joined Erika and Dorit outside, where they discussed the way Sutton is often defended by the group. Dorit voiced her frustration, saying,

“Don’t be a vile human. Don’t be a douche.”

Meanwhile, Garcelle backed Sutton, arguing that Dorit was the one who started the issue by bringing up alcohol.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

