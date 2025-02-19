"So infuriating" — The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Bozoma calls out Kyle's "cold" behavior

Ever since the arrival of Bozoma Saint John on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, she and Kyle Richards have not been able to make a connection. In the After Show segment that followed the February 18, 2025 episode, Bozoma expressed that she thought Kyle was "cold" to her. Kyle replied in her separate interview that she didn't like being called cold.

Ad

She said it hurt her feelings because she thought their interaction was different. Kyle found it strange that Bozoma felt comfortable discussing this with Kyle's sister. Bozoma later stated that she wanted Kyle to admit that she was cold and have that much respect for her. Bozoma expressed her frustration when Kyle denied it.

“The denial of it is what is so infuriating. Because if Kyle says, ‘You know what Boz, you’re right. I’m cold. I was cold toward you because of XYZ thing,' then this is a non-issue," said Bozoma.

Ad

Trending

Bozoma thought Kyle should own up to her actions and explain why she was cold. She believed this would resolve the issue.

Kyle and Bozoma's friendship put to the test amid Dorit drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Ad

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John's friendship was being questioned. Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais criticized Bozoma for defending Dorit. The problem started at Dorit's Fourth of July party. Garcelle asked Sutton Stracke what she was drinking. When Sutton said it was a watermelon cocktail with vodka, Dorit made a sarcastic comment about her drinking alcohol.

“Didn't you ask Sutton what she's drinking? And you asked, ‘Is there alcohol in it?’” said Dorit.

Ad

Sutton got angry and told Dorit to "shut up" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was still upset about a past rumor that Dorit had spread about her drinking habits and thought Dorit was being mean on purpose. Dorit told her not to criticize her in her own home.

“Dorit has never apologized for perpetuating a rumor or a myth that I have some sort of drinking problem,” stated Sutton.

Ad

Bozoma interrupted the conversation, asking if Sutton's behavior was justified. Bozoma thought that if someone called her names in her own home, it would be a serious provocation. Garcelle responded, saying that Bozoma always seemed to tell them what to do about Dorit without knowing the full story. Erika listened quietly, but later shared her thoughts.

Ad

Erika noticed that Garcelle seemed to be defending Sutton. Garcelle tried to prove her point by calling Bozoma one-sided. She brought up a past comment Bozoma made about Kyle not being welcoming. Kyle disagreed with Bozoma's comment, saying it hurt her feelings. Kyle thought that they had a good connection when they spent time together.

Bozoma explained on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she hadn't had deep conversations with Kyle like she had with the other women. Bozoma felt that Kyle hadn't opened up to her about her personal life, and there was no warmth between them. Kyle thought Bozoma was treating her unfairly because of the former's issues with Dorit.

Ad

“The vibes aren't vibing with Kyle. She has not opened up to me about anything that's going on in her life... So I don't really know what to do with that. There's nothing to do. I don't have anything to work with,” said Bozoma.

Ad

Kyle believed Bozoma was loyal to Dorit and that's why Bozoma was being cold to her. She further criticized Bozoma for interfering in her conflict with Sutton. Kyle said Bozoma's actions showed she had preconceived ideas, despite claiming she didn't. Kyle also accused Bozoma of acting like a judge when the latter told her to block Dorit's estranged husband PK.

Dorit spoke up, questioning why Bozoma couldn't share her opinion. Kyle replied to Dorit, saying it was annoying how Dorit always defended Bozoma. Kyle felt Dorit was constantly backing up Bozoma, even when it wasn't necessary. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also told Dorit that she was having a conversation with Bozoma and didn't need Dorit's input.

Ad

In a confessional, Kyle expressed frustration that Dorit couldn't stay out of the conversation. She thought Dorit should let the issue between her and Bozoma be resolved without interference.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback