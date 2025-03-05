The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 14 recap: Sutton organizes a fashion show while Kyle opens up to Kathy

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on March 4, 2025, following the cast's lives in California. This season stars Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and Bozoma Saint John, with guest appearances by Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

In the previous episode, tensions between Sutton and Dorit nearly led to a food fight at Jennifer's lunch. Bozoma received tough news about her fertility, and the cast was shocked by photos of Kyle's ex, Mauricio, kissing another woman.

In the latest episode, Kyle had confided in Kathy about the photos of Mauricio kissing another woman. Sutton had also gone ahead with her fashion show, where Kathy had caused a commotion. Additionally, Erika had been moving forward with the next chapter of her life.

What happened in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 14?

The latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills started with Kyle accompanying Kathy to a medical appointment, where Kyle got a mammogram. During the car ride, Kyle was still reeling from the photos of Mauricio kissing another woman. She claimed that she found it strange to see him in such a situation.

Kyle admitted to having mixed emotions about the incident. She believed Mauricio was being irresponsible. Kyle suspected that Mauricio might have tipped off the photographers. Kathy disagreed, saying she didn't think Mauricio orchestrated the situation. Kyle thought Mauricio was freaked out and then decided to remove "wife" from her Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, Erika was thrilled with her home's redesign. She felt a new energy in the space and loved that the furniture didn't hold any past memories. Erika's mother, Renée, was impressed and thought the new design suited Erika perfectly.

Sutton welcomed Garcelle to her store, where she expressed her frustration with an upcoming fashion show. Sutton pondered whether to invite Dorit to the fashion show, given their recent feud. Garcelle suggested sending a group text for invitations. The conversation then shifted to Mauricio's recent kiss with a younger woman. Sutton mentioned that she thought Kyle should take a stand.

“To invite Dorit, or not to invite Dorit, that is the question,” Sutton said.

Sutton joked that Kyle was holding onto a "pipe dream" about her marriage. Later, Dorit and Garcelle had a one-on-one dinner meeting. They discussed their personal lives, with Dorit sharing that she and PK were currently on stable terms. Garcelle related to Dorit's situation, noting that some castmates lacked compassion for her as a mother of two young children.

The conversation turned to Kyle and Mauricio's situation, including Kyle's decision to remove "wife" from her Instagram bio. Dorit wondered on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills if this meant reconciliation was no longer possible. Garcelle mentioned whether she had posed with Morgan Wade as a form of revenge.

“It’s hard to think that Mau is not going to move on with his life when Kyle was so public with Morgan, picking her up at the airport, hanging out with her,” Garcelle said on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle asked Dorit about her issues with Sutton, and Dorit said Garcelle saw her through "rose-tinted glasses."

At Sutton's fashion show, featuring Jennifer and Garcelle's son Jaid as models, Kathy told Kyle she might have injured her knee. Kathy suggested Dorit introduce the show, but Kyle advised against it. Ignoring her, Kathy asked Sutton, who refused, calling it a "real fashion show."

When the show started, Kathy limped on stage, blocking the models' path. Despite the chaos, Sutton felt it went well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

