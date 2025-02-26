Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley allegedly warns Kyle Richards to ‘Mind Her Business’ over PK texts

As alleged by an InTouch Weekly Magazine insider, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has issued a warning to fellow castmate Kyle Richards to "mind your own business or else." This warning comes after discovering Kyle's text communications with Dorit's estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley.

Ad

The conflict emerged in January and February 2025 episodes of season 14, following Dorit and PK's May 2024 separation announcement. In Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode 7, Kyle revealed she texted PK, saying, "I've never repeated anything you've shared with me and wouldn't," which Dorit viewed as inappropriate. The confrontation escalated during a filmed spa day when Kyle broke down in tears defending her actions.

Kyle claimed she sent supportive messages to both Dorit and PK after their separation, but Dorit remained upset about the private communications. Erika Jayne further complicated matters by defending Kyle, which Dorit interpreted as choosing sides.

Ad

Trending

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley confronts Kyle Richards over secret texts to PK

Ad

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle's explanation about her texts to PK faced scrutiny from both Dorit and their castmates. While Kyle maintained she sent supportive messages to both Dorit and PK after their separation announcement, the content of these communications became a point of contention.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live in February 2025, Kyle clarified her position:

"I told everybody from the very beginning that I sent PK a text and Dorit when they announced their separation. No one seems to mention that I sent Dorit a text as well."

Ad

Garcelle Beauvais expressed doubt about Kyle's explanation regarding the secretive nature of her messages. In a confessional, Garcelle stated:

"If you're having a private conversation with someone and you want to say 'I will never share what we talked about with production,' you would write 'with production' – and she didn't do that."

Erika Jayne's involvement

Ad

The drama expanded when Erika Jayne entered the fray, defending Kyle during a spa day featured in episode 8. Erika told Dorit that Kyle "did nothing wrong" with the texts, which deeply hurt Dorit, who was already feeling betrayed. During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Dorit addressed Erika’s defense of Kyle, stating:

"That hurt. I'm your friend too, and you saying she did nothing wrong, when my feelings are she did something wrong — and by the way, Erika would not be OK with it — so, Erika chose to believe what Kyle was saying because she feels like it's too hard for her not to."

Ad

Erika maintained that she was trying to support both women through difficult times in their lives.

Current status of relationships

Ad

As of February 2025, Kyle and Dorit had not repaired their relationship, according to interviews from both women. Kyle confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that PK has not reached out to her about anything from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, suggesting that the text communications have indeed stopped.

As filming for the show continued, the tension remained evident, with Kyle stating in one episode:

"The fact that she's trying to make it seem like I'm [doing] anything inappropriate is gross. And I'm not going to get to a point in my life where I am having to pull out my phone and sh*t, because I'm an adult, and that's a f***ing joke."

Ad

However, despite the wives' ongoing conflict, Kyle revealed that PK and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, remain extremely close.

Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation in 2023, while Dorit and PK's separation became public in May 2024. Kyle has defended her actions by insisting she would not be upset if Dorit had been texting Mauricio. When asked on WWHL if it would "bother" her if they had maintained a friendship, Kyle firmly stated "no."

Ad

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 14 will air on March 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback