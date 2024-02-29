Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship timeline explored 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were one of the foundational couples on the Bravo show. They were married for 27 years before they decided to go their separate ways in 2023.

Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have become accustomed to getting an inside look at the personal married lives of Kyle and Mauricio from time to time.

Kyle is among the OG members of RHOBH and has been featured on the Bravo series ever since the debut season in 2010. The couple has practically raised their daughters and consolidated their business enterprises in front of reality television cameras.

A look into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' relationship with Mauricio Umansky

When Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was twenty-three and Mauricio Umansky was twenty-four, they met in a nightclub called Bar One in 1994.

As per a report by People, Kyle had a daughter named Farrah Aldjufrie with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, in 1988. However, later, she initiated a divorce in 1992.

Meanwhile, Mauricio asked Kyle to marry him at the Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, California, the same year they first met. He asked her to smell the flowers to see whether they all smelled the same after hiding a rosebud-shaped ring box among them, people reported.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards exchanged vows on January 20, 1996. After finding out they were expecting, the couple decided to get married in the winter rather than in the spring, as planned.

On June 18, 1996, Kyle and Mauricio welcomed their first daughter, Alexia, into the world. Sophia Umansky, the couple's second child together and Kyle's third was born on January 18, 2000. Portia Umansky, the youngest child of Kyle and Mauricio, was born on March 1, 2008. Starting two years after Portia's birth, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills allowed viewers to watch her grow up.

Bravo debuted Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in October 2010, and Kyle joined the cast show's same season. Kyle, Mauricio, and their family were introduced in the first episode, which also featured a disagreement with Kyle's sister, Kim Richards.

Then, in 2011, Mauricio quit his job at Hilton & Hyland to launch The Agency, a real estate company he co-founded with Billy Rose and Blair Chang.

After living through a few years of marital bliss, Mauricio Umansky dispelled reports that he and Kyle Richards were splitting on April 10, 2023. It came after Kyle was sighted without her wedding ring. On the podcast Two T's In a Pod with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the real estate tycoon dispelled accusations of divorce, according to a report by People.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, both Kyle and Mauricio jointly released a statement on July 3, 2023, on Instagram, announcing the news of their separation. The statement read:

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative." It continued.

Kyle then discussed how she and her family felt better after news of Mauricio and her breakup became public during an Amazon Live engagement on July 25, 2023.

