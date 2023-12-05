RHOBH star Kyle Richards finally explains what made her breakup with Mauricio

Kyle Richards, 54, a star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), recently opened up about the reasons behind her separation from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years. In a series of candid Instagram posts, Richards revealed the profound impact that the 2022 suicide of her best friend, Lorene, had on her mental health, and subsequently, her marriage.

Struggling with depression and anxiety, Richards felt a lack of emotional support from Umansky during this challenging period. While acknowledging his attempts to be there for her, she expressed feelings of disappointment and betrayal, indicating a deep emotional rift in their long-standing relationship. This revelation sheds light on the personal struggles behind the couple's separation, which was first confirmed in July 2023.

RHOBH Kyle Richards opens up about factors leading to marital split

Expand Tweet

RHOBH fame Kyle Richards' emotional turmoil following her best friend's death was a significant factor in her marital issues with Mauricio Umansky. Her Instagram posts suggest that the grief and mental health challenges she faced were not adequately addressed in their relationship. Richards' struggle with depression and anxiety, intensified by the loss, created a gap in their emotional connection, leading to their eventual separation.

On December 3, Kyle reshared Your Bish Therapist’s Instagram story. She captioned that story and asked viewers to “swipe through these posts,” agreeing to the post’s message. Story mentioned,

“This is my intuition about what was/is happening with Kyle. I believe she experienced depression and anxiety following the suicide of her best friend, Lorene,”

Post further read,

“After this loss, I believe she expected emotional support from Mau that he was incapable/unwilling to provide. I think this left Kyle feeling disappointed, resentful and betrayed, due to her years of commitment and dedication to the marriage”

In her social media disclosures, Richards implied that Mauricio's support during her time of need was insufficient. Despite his efforts, she felt a sense of disappointment, hinting at unmet emotional needs. However, Richards also noted that Mauricio tried to provide comfort, suggesting a complex interplay of emotions and expectations during this difficult phase of their life.

“I believe Kyle felt so many intensely painful and scary emotions that she realized she needed to do something with it, and she desperately wanted to avoid unhealthy coping mechanisms due to her family history of addiction.”

The couple's separation sparked various rumors and speculations, particularly about potential infidelity or wrongdoing. Both Kyle and Mauricio addressed these rumors, firmly denying any such allegations. They emphasized their mutual respect and love, despite the challenges they faced.

Their public statements and social media activity have been instrumental in shaping the narrative around their separation, offering a glimpse into their private struggles.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship has been a subject of public fascination since their marriage in 1996. As prominent figures on RHOBH, their marriage was often showcased as a pillar of strength and happiness. This backdrop makes the recent revelations about their separation even more striking, as it contrasts with the public image they maintained for years.

Currently, Kyle and Mauricio are living under the same roof, navigating their separation while co-parenting their children. This arrangement highlights their commitment to family stability despite personal differences. The future of their relationship remains a topic of interest, with many looking to upcoming RHOBH episodes for further insights.

The separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky has been a topic of considerable interest on RHOBH. The show, known for its candid portrayal of personal lives, may provide viewers with more context in future episodes. Their separation, contrasting with their previously portrayed strong marital bond, has sparked discussions among RHOBH fans and the media alike.