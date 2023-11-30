The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. During the segment, Kyle invited the girls over for a THC dinner but even before dinner was served, she and Sutton were at each other's throats again.

The conversation started privately when Sutton tried to talk to Kyle about her behavior in the past few episodes. However, things turned bitter when the cast member didn't take her seriously. Crystal interrupted the conversation before they reached a conclusion and the three returned to the table. However, the matter escalated when Crystal said she wanted them to clear the air in front of everyone.

Fans took to social media to react to the feud and were torn between who they thought was right. While some believed Sutton was in the wrong, others sided with Kyle.

One person, @MarTEAnisEddy wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"They aren't friends...the masks fell off and I'm happy Sutton is not letting Kyle manipulate her anymore."

RHOBH season 13 will return next week with a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Bravo.

RHOBH season 13 episode 6 leaves fans divided

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13, Kyle hosted a THC dinner party for the entire cast and some guests.

During the segment, Sutton took Kyle to a different room in order to try and address their issues as well as apologize for her past behavior. She explained that her ex-husband called her and told her he was moving to London and that she and her son James, were moving with him.

Kyle told her he couldn't do that. Sutton agreed and said that while she was not moving to London, she was not in the right state of mind when he had initially told her. She added that she would now have her son full-time and her child support would be increased. Kyle's response didn't sit well with her as she thought the RHOBH cast member was not being sensitive.

Later, Crystal interrupted the conversation, adding that the entire cast was waiting for the two of them. As soon as they were seated at the table, she noted that she wanted her co-stars to resolve their issues before they ate.

The table was divided as Kyle and Sutton started insulting and accusing each other. Sutton asked her what was going on with her life, and brought up Kyle Richards' new lifestyle changes, which included eating healthier and not drinking.

"You don't eat," Kyle responded.

Sutton then asked her about her marriage. At this point, Garcelle stepped in and asked her why she was wearing a new wedding band. Annamarie, Kyle's friend, rushed to her defense.

In a confessional, Garcelle noted:

"I think Kyle does not want to address the elephant in the room. Is something going on in her marriage?"

Fans took to social media to react to the feud. Some supported Sutton and called Kyle "selfish and dishonest."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many also rushed to defend Kyle Richards

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RHOBH season 13 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.